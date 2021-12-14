Best cheap smart locks Android Central 2021
Turning your abode into a smart home isn't an easy process, especially when it comes to your wallet. Fortunately, now that automating your home is no longer a novel concept, there are many reasonably priced smart devices out there for you to upgrade your home with, including smart locks for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to help keep your home as safe as it is convenient. We've gathered together a list of the best cheap smart locks, including some of the top August Smart Locks as well as other affordable choices.
- Best overall: August Smart Lock Third Generation - Silver
- Best design: Hornbill Smart Lock Front Door
- Best pinpad: Kwikset Home Connect 620
- Best value: Wyze Lock WiFi & Bluetooth Enabled Smart Door Lock
- Best with alarm: Schlage Camelot Connect - Smart Deadbolt
- Best fingerprint reader: Ultraloq UL3
- Best low profile: ULTRALOQ Smart Door Lock U-Bolt - Satin Nickel
Best overall: August Smart Lock
August is one of the best-known smart lock companies in the industry. What makes this one so much less expensive than the other August smart locks is that it doesn't come with internal Wi-Fi like the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock or even a Wi-Fi bridge. As long as you're near enough for your phone's Bluetooth to interact with the lock, you'll be able to open and close this device using the August app. If you really want to, you can purchase the August Wi-Fi Bridge separately, which will allow you to interact with the lock from anywhere as long as you have access to the internet. The bridge also makes it compatible with smart home devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
The lock is installed on the interior, and while bulky on the inside, you won't be able to tell that a smart lock is even installed on your front door when looking at your house from the street. However, using the August app, you'll be able to adjust your settings, give out keys to guests so they can access your home, or track any unlock activity associated with your door.
Another key feature is being able to set up auto-lock and unlocking. Basically, the lock can detect when your phone approaches the door and when it leaves and changes its lock positioning accordingly. This feature can be helpful if you're coming home with a large load of groceries and don't want to fumble for your keys or your phone.
Pros:
- Control it with August app
- Auto-lock and auto-unlock
- Give out guest keys
- Track unlock activity
Cons:
- Bulky interior design
- Wi-Fi bridge sold separately
Best design: Hornbill Smart Deadbolt
This is the latest model from Hornbill. It sports a sleek pin pad design and installs in place of your current deadbolt. Family members can either type in their specific code to enter the house or can whip out their phones and use the Hornbill app in conjunction with Bluetooth to control the device. As with the August Smart Lock, this one doesn't include built-in Wi-Fi. However, homeowners can purchase the Hornbill Wi-Fi bridge if they decide to control the smart lock from anywhere.
You'll notice that two metal prongs sticking out from beneath the key slot. That's there in case the batteries die while you're out. If you hold a 9-volt battery to that spot, the device will have enough power for you to type in your code or use your phone to unlock the bolt. It's a nice little safety feature.
It should only take you about 20 minutes to get this device installed on your door as far as installation goes. There are handy instructions to help you with the process. Once installed, you'll be able to check the lock's history and adjust the settings via the app.
Pros:
- Pinpad key codes
- Control it with app
- Track unlock activity
- Quick install
- Backup in case battery goes out
Cons:
- Wi-Fi bridge sold separately
Best pinpad: Kwikset Home Connect 620
The Kwikset Home Connect 620 is yet another well-priced smart lock. It sports a pin pad and has a relatively simple design, making it stand out much less than other smart locks. It does have the potential to work with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but as with the other products in this roundup, you'll need to purchase a hub to make that work. When the hub is in place, you'll be able to open the lock using your app, the pin pad, or your key. You also get a host of compatible ecosystems with the hub, including Google Assitant, Alexa, Samsung SmartThings, Ring, Wink, and Vera.
Choose from the over five diverse color options to best match your door, with small price increments for various shades and finishes. You can even upgrade to the Smart Lock Keypad + Handleset if you want your lock and door handle to perfectly match colors. Just note that there is no battery life indicator on this device, so you'll need to pay attention to the battery on your own.
Pros:
- Keypad codes
- Physical key slot
- Simple design
- Can upgrade to entire handle set
- Color options
Cons:
- Requires hub for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, extra features
- No battery life indicator
Best value: Wyze Lock WLCKG1
The Wyze Lock is one of the only smart locks on this list to come with a Wi-Fi hub. This means that you'll be able to control the lock from anywhere or control it using a smart assistant. Considering how little this device costs, this is a great deal just on that feature alone. You can adjust the locks settings in the Wyze app. The unit can even be set to auto-lock when you leave the house and auto-unlock when you come back home.
If you don't want to replace your current deadbolt, then you'll be happy to know that this one gets put in place over your existing hardware. That means you'll still be able to use your original keys and deadbolt to access the house. It is a little bulky and doesn't have the prettiest design. However, it will definitely get the job done without costing an arm and a leg.
Pros:
- Auto-lock and auto-unlock
- Works with existing deadbolt and keys
- Comes with Wi-Fi hub
Cons:
- Doesn't have the best design
Best with alarm: Schlage Camelot Connect
Anyone looking for a smart lock with an elegant design ought to consider the Schlage Camelot Connect. There are a few different colors to help you match your door. One of the things that makes this lock stand out is that it has a built-in alarm. So if someone is tampering with the lock, the alarm will hopefully scare them away. It also has an impressively long battery life, and a yellow light will turn on, letting you know when it needs new batteries.
The lock can remember up to 30 different access codes, giving you plenty of options for family members, close friends, or anyone who frequently needs access to your home, like nannies or maids. This feature makes it a helpful lock for a B&B, and you can easily use the app to monitor your lock's activity.
However, if you're looking to control it via the internet, you need to invest in the Wink or SmartThings hub. Having one will also let you control it using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
Pros:
- Built-in alarm
- Two color options
- Low battery indicator
Cons:
- Requires smart hub to use Wi-Fi
Best fingerprint reader: Ultraloq UL3
Nothing makes you feel cooler than doing something like a spy. This inexpensive smart lock features a keypad and a fingerprint reader that can remember up to 95 fingerprints and 95 codes at a time. That's more than enough slots for use in your home, for a special room at work, or for a neighborhood clubhouse. You can check the history of lock usage by looking at the Ultraloq app.
It comes in both Aged Bronze and Satin Nickel, so you can choose the look that you think looks best for your door. As with many other smart locks in this price range, you will need to purchase the Ultraloq Bridge Wi-Fi adapter separately if you want to control the unit using the internet.
Pros
- Keypad and up to 95 codes
- Remembers up to 95 fingerprints
- Two color options
- Features a handle
Cons
- Wi-Fi adapter sold separately
Best low profile: Ultraloq U-Bolt
This relatively small smart lock features a pin pad surrounding the key slot. You can either get it in Satin Nickel or Black to better match the look of your home. The unit can be controlled via Bluetooth and the Ultraloq app. Even though it doesn't cost very much, it comes with the Ultraloq Bridge, enabling Wi-Fi controls. Once in place, buyers can lock and unlock their doors using the app from anywhere they have an internet connection. Additionally, this device will work with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
You can enable auto-unlock so that the lock opens when you approach the door with your phone. That's especially helpful when you come back from running errands, and your hands are full. If this design catches your interest, it's worth noting that there's also an upgraded version that comes with a fingerprint reader: The U-bolt Pro.
Pros
- Control it with app
- Works with smart assistants
- Two colors
Cons
- Must purchase Ultraloq Bridge separately
The best cheap smart locks are both safe and secure
The main goal with any smart lock is to provide security for your home and ample convenience. At the very least, you'll want something that has the potential to work with Wi-Fi, gives you multiple options for opening your door, and makes it easier for your family and trusted friends to access your home.
The August Smart Lock (3rd Gen) is an excellent choice for most people looking for a great cheap smart lock since it's made by a trusted, smart lock company, has the option for you to use it with Bluetooth, and is one of the most affordable locks out there. If you're willing to pay for the Connect hub, you can easily upgrade this lock to make it work via Wi-Fi like the 4th generation August Wi-Fi Smart Lock.
In addition to a classy design and high ratings, all August smart locks now support remote biometric verification. This makes it easier than ever to unlock your door. If, however, you prefer opening your door with nothing more than the touch of a finger, then you should check out the Eufy Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Just keep in mind that this premium lock will cost you at least double the price of the August Smart Lock.
