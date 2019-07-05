Now that mobile VR has taken off with the release of the Oculus Quest, consumers may be asking, what's the best way to carry my headset around when I'm not using it? In the case of the Quest, there are a handful of options available right now. The following are suggestions for case selections.

Best carrying case

Choosing a good case is important if you plan to keep your Quest safe while storing or traveling. Our favorite pick to store the Oculus Quest is the official Oculus Quest Travel Case. While our other picks are good options depending on your needs and budget, the Quest Travel Case is the best, and currently only case designed specifically with the Quest in mind. It's compact, so your headset and accessories will not move around inside, and you can easily carry it with you, or store it.

If you're looking for a budget option, we definitely recommend the Fosmon Travel Storage Bag. It is a well-made, but affordable case that can store all sorts of accessories. Unlike the Oculus Quest Travel Case, it can store other things such as other electronics, or other headsets.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.