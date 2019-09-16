Best Carriers for Students on a Tight Budget Android Central 2019

College students have a lot of things to pay for from books to party supplies. Whether you need a lot of data or can get by on Wi-Fi, for the most part, there is a plan that fits your needs. If you haven't been keeping an eye on phone carriers, you may have some room to save some money or get a better service for less with these carriers.

One of the most important things for a student is a constant and reliable data connection. Visible is one of the simplest solutions with a truly unlimited connection. Nearly every carrier has an unlimited option, but with Visible, there's no credit check, and the monthly price stays constant. So, you'll know exactly how much to set aside each month. Visible uses Verizon's LTE network so you can be confident you'll have one of the biggest networks available. Still, check to make sure you have coverage before hopping in. Even if it doesn't work out, with no contract, you're free to try another network if you need to. Visible allows you to bring your own device such as the unlocked Pixel 3a or buy or finance one on their website. It's worth noting that an unlocked phone can be brought with you to another carrier if you want to switch in the future, although the upfront cost is higher. But with an included unlimited hotspot at 5Mbps, Visible is probably worth keeping for quite a while. Pros: Unlimited everything

No contract

No surprise fees

5Mbps hotspot Cons: No international service

Less supported phones

For Wi-Fi warriors: Metro by T-Mobile

If you can live most of your life with Wi-Fi access, Metro by T-Mobile may be one of the best value plans available with a low starting price of $30 per month with 2GB of LTE data, which is slowed after with no overage fees. You also get unlimited talk and text. Larger data packages are available if you find yourself away from Wi-Fi a lot of the time. With data management and diligent use of Wi-Fi, Metro by T-Mobile can be a fantastic value, and T-Mobile's growing and improving LTE network will provide a solid and fast experience. As always, check your coverage before signing up. A great plan means nothing without service. Thankfully, unlocked GSM phones will be compatible with this carrier. So, if you are coming from outside the US or are bringing your phone from your old plan, it's likely to work. Pros: Fast T-Mobile network

Unlimited talk, text, slowed data

Large data packages available

Great phone compatibility Cons: Hotspot is extra

Smaller LTE network

International students: Google Fi

Google Fi starts cheap but can get expensive depending on how much data you use. If you keep your data usage low, the price is fairly competitive. Where Fi really becomes a good value is when you travel. Google Fi supports roaming data for the same price as the U.S. in more than 200 countries. If you need to travel to another country to go home or to school, Fi might be one of your best options. Google Fi can dynamically switch between Sprint, T-Mobile, and US Cellular in the U.S. to give you a competitively sized and fast LTE network. On a global scale, no other carrier can match Google Fi for coverage. Even with the great coverage, if you take advantage of Wi-Fi for data, Google Fi can end up being cheap enough for most students to use without worry. Just keep an eye on data usage. You can use pretty much any unlocked GSM phone with Google Fi but to get the network switching feature, you'll need a compatible phone. You can either buy one from Google Fi or check your device for compatibility. Pros: Three networks in one

Same price for international roaming data

Works with most phones

Free data-only SIM Cons: Network switching only on some phones

Can get expensive

Data is slow after 15GB

Buy the whole year: Mint Mobile

When I was in college, for whatever reason, I found that I had far more money at the beginning of the year than at the end. If you have a similar financial situation, it may be worth it to you to buy all of your phone service for the year and not worry about it while class is in session. Mint Mobile allows you to buy up to 12 months of service at once and you can even save money when you do. You can also buy three or six months of service at a time, but three months is the minimum. With coverage on T-Mobile's LTE network, you will likely have plenty of coverage with Mint Mobile as well as plenty of speed with your LTE data. While Mint Mobile doesn't offer an unlimited option, data is free, though slowed after your data allowance, and more high-speed data can easily be added. Mint Mobile also allows your data to be used on hotspot with no speed penalties. This can be a lifesaver if you need to get an assignment done while traveling. With plans starting at 3GB and moving up to 8GB and 12GB with larger plans, most people can find a Mint Mobile plan that works for them. Pros: Save in bulk

Unlimited talk and text

Hotspot included Cons: Must buy three months

No unlimited option

Best Discounts: AT&T Wireless

On its own, AT&T is not a budget carrier. However, if you're entering or have attended college, there's a decent chance that there is a discount offered through your school. You'll need to confirm that your school is on the list to know exactly. While AT&T's starter plan only comes with 3GB of data, it should be possible to make use of a fast and secure Wi-Fi connection on campus. Utilizing data saving features such as downloading videos and music for offline play can make the lower amount of data a much smaller issue. Since AT&T is a GSM-based network, if you're an international student traveling to the U.S. for school, you could drop in an AT&T SIM with your current phone and very likely get coverage. The same is true for T-Mobile based carriers. As always, check your coverage before signing on the dotted line and remember that an unlocked phone will allow you to switch carriers more easily if you find the need. Pros: AT&T LTE network

Works with GSM unlocked phones

ProTKTKTK Cons: Fairly expensive

Only starts at 3GB

Already have Xfinity: Xfinity Mobile

Sometimes having fewer bills can be worth combining services under one company. It's even better if you can save money this way. Xfinity Mobile offers Xfinity home internet customers the option to get LTE data on their phones from Verizon as well as the vast number of available "xfinitywifi" hotspots. As always, it's important to make sure you have coverage before signing up for service. You will also get access to hotspots created by Xfinity home internet routers which can be a nice bonus but unpredictable. Unlimited talk and text help round things out and keep the value high. While this plan can be used without a home connection for an additional $20 per month, the real value comes if you already have Xfinity service at home. Data comes in 1GB, 3GB, and 10GB packages starting at $12 per month as well as an unlimited plan at $45 per month. Pros: Savings for Xfinity customers

Plenty of data options

Unlimited talk and text

Access to a ton of Wi-Fi networks Cons: Only for Xfinity customers

Data slowed at 20GB