Black Friday may still be about a month away, but stores are getting started with their Black Friday deals earlier than ever. Best Buy is one retailer that will have Black Friday-worthy deals throughout the month of November and even some in October, like today's one-day sale on Samsung Galaxy Tablets. Right now, Best Buy has select Samsung tablets on sale starting as low as $109.99. This offer gives you the chance to save up to $200 on the Samsung tablet of your choice, though you'll want to shop soon as there's no guarantee that stock will last through the entire day.

There are only a few different models in today's sale at Best Buy, though with today's discount, you have the chance of saving up to $200. The models on sale today include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab E. The affordable Galaxy Tab E is a stellar pick if you're looking for a gift for the kids or a family member. Today it's discounted by $90, bringing its price down to $109.99. This model features a 9.6-inch display, along with 16GB storage, two integrated cameras, and a battery that's capable of lasting up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Meanwhile, if you have more in your budget to spend on a tablet today, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is really the option you want to be looking at. Both the 128GB and 256GB models are on sale today in the Mountain Gray colorway, discounted by $180 and $200 respectively. Last year we reviewed the Galaxy Tab S6 and called it the absolute best Android tablet ever. Along with its 10.5-inch display, this tablet can be instantly transformed into a PC desktop experience when you attach a keyboard. Plus, it can last for over to 15 hours on a full charge.

Be sure to check out the full sale at Best Buy for a better look at all of your options before this sale comes to an end later tonight. Meanwhile, we have an entire guide devoted to Best Buy Black Friday deals if you want to learn more about this year's event.