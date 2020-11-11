Samsung's Galaxy brand is home to a wide array of various gadgets. Whether you're shopping for a new Android phone, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds, there's something in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem that can fit the bill perfectly. If you're looking to up your Galaxy game without going broke this holiday season, check out the top Black Friday deals that are available right now!

One of the best Android phones released this year, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has so much to offer. It has a compact design, a stunning 120Hz display, incredible performance, and great cameras. It's about as premium of a smartphone as you can buy, and for Black Friday, you can pick it up at a $200 discount.

The Galaxy S20 is a highlight among all the Samsung Galaxy deals currently available, but of course, it's far from the only thing that's on sale. Just about every major Galaxy product is discounted to some degree right now, meaning you have plenty of options to choose from.

Although Black Friday technically isn't here yet, a bunch of retailers and manufacturers have started slashing prices on their stuff earlier than ever before — including Samsung. If the S20 isn't the Galaxy you're searching for, there are a few other deals you should keep in mind.

The best Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals

Smartphone deals

Tablet deals

Smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | $61 off at Amazon Samsung's latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3, is just about the best Android smartwatch we've ever seen. It has a classy design, great battery life, robust health features, and its physical bezel for navigating the software is pure magic. All of those features come at a cost, but right now with a savings of $61, the Watch 3 stings a little less. $339 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | $70 off at Amazon The design of the Galaxy Watch 3 certainly isn't for everyone, and if it's just not sitting right with you, a better fit may be the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The Watch Active 2 was designed with fitness in mind, as evident by its lighter body and simpler overall aesthetic. Many of the same features from the Galaxy Watch 3 are here, making the Watch Active 2's lower price all the more appealing. Currently on sale for $70 off, it's rather tempting. $180 at Amazon

Earbud deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $30 off at Amazon After years of refining its vision of what true wireless earbuds should be, 2020 saw the release of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Not only are they among the most striking earbuds on the market, but the Buds Live are also just darn good in basically every way — they sound amazing, have long battery life, and are incredibly comfy to wear. They're currently $30 cheaper than usual, so if you haven't picked up a pair yet, now's the perfect opportunity to do so. $140 at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $30 off at Amazon If you find the Buds Live's design to be a bit much, you have another great option in the form of the Galaxy Buds Plus. The whacky bean shape is gone in favor of something much more traditional, and for some potential shoppers, that'll make the Plus a lot more appealing. Just like the Buds Live, the Galaxy Buds Plus sound great and have very reliable endurance. They also have the same $30 discount, but thanks to the lower MSRP, are a bit easier on the wallet. $120 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem is one of the most expansive around, and as you can see by this list, many of the top entries in it can be yours for a lot less money than normal. Whether it's a new Galaxy S20 phone or an affordable tablet, there's something for everyone here.

We expect more Black Friday deals and savings to come in as the month goes on, so if there's nothing here you feel compelled to buy, keep checking back as more are added. If there is a deal that's caught your attention, you better act fast. These savings won't last for long, and with many retailers expected to have shipping delays this holiday season, you'll want to buy sooner rather than later.