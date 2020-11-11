Samsung's Galaxy brand is home to a wide array of various gadgets. Whether you're shopping for a new Android phone, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds, there's something in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem that can fit the bill perfectly. If you're looking to up your Galaxy game without going broke this holiday season, check out the top Black Friday deals that are available right now!
Samsung Galaxy S20 | $200 off at Amazon
One of the best Android phones released this year, the Samsung Galaxy S20 has so much to offer. It has a compact design, a stunning 120Hz display, incredible performance, and great cameras. It's about as premium of a smartphone as you can buy, and for Black Friday, you can pick it up at a $200 discount.
The Galaxy S20 is a highlight among all the Samsung Galaxy deals currently available, but of course, it's far from the only thing that's on sale. Just about every major Galaxy product is discounted to some degree right now, meaning you have plenty of options to choose from.
Although Black Friday technically isn't here yet, a bunch of retailers and manufacturers have started slashing prices on their stuff earlier than ever before — including Samsung. If the S20 isn't the Galaxy you're searching for, there are a few other deals you should keep in mind.
The best Samsung Galaxy Black Friday deals
Smartphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | $200 off at Amazon
If you want to supercharge your Galaxy experience and take it to the next level, look no further than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. It has a massive 6.9-inch display, three top-notch cameras, and a large battery. The inclusion of the S Pen is one of the Note's greatest strengths, allowing you to draw, take notes, or even use it as a remote camera shutter button.
Samsung Galaxy S20+ | $200 off at Samsung
Another big Galaxy phone you'll want to consider is the Galaxy S20+. It's larger than the regular S20 but smaller than the Note 20 Ultra, giving it a nice middle ground for people that want a large display without going overboard. If you buy from Samsung directly, you save $200 instantly and get a $30 credit for a future purchase.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | $100 off at Samsung
Moving to something that's more affordable, we have to talk about the Galaxy S20 FE. You're getting all of the core features of the regular S20, but thanks to a plastic back and slightly lesser cameras, you end up paying considerably less money. The S20 FE is already a stellar value with a retail price of $700, but during Black Friday, it can be yours for $600.
Tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | $500 off at Samsung
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets you can buy in 2020, hands down. It has a stunning design, capable specs across the board, and comes with an S Pen included for free so you can start drawing or sketching right out of the box. If you trade-in an eligible phone or tablet on the Samsung website, the Tab S7 can be yours for just $150 — giving you a massive $500 discount.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ | $500 off at Samsung
Like what you see with the Tab S7 but wish it offered just a little more? That's what you get with the Tab S7+. It has a larger and more vibrant display, a larger battery, and all of the other features that make the regular Tab S7 so darn good. It sees the same trade-in offer during Black Friday, meaning you can trade-in an eligible phone or tablet for $500 in savings. Once that's done, the Tab S7+ will be yours for only $350.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite | $71 off at Amazon
We understand that not everyone has a device to trade-in to Samsung to snag that Tab S7 deal, and lucky for you, there's another option to consider. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite brings much lesser specs to the table, but you get a well-built and reliable machine — and a free S Pen — at a killer price. It's down to just $279 for Black Friday, so if you want to spend as little as possible while getting a quality tablet, this is it.
Smartwatch deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 | $61 off at Amazon
Samsung's latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3, is just about the best Android smartwatch we've ever seen. It has a classy design, great battery life, robust health features, and its physical bezel for navigating the software is pure magic. All of those features come at a cost, but right now with a savings of $61, the Watch 3 stings a little less.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | $70 off at Amazon
The design of the Galaxy Watch 3 certainly isn't for everyone, and if it's just not sitting right with you, a better fit may be the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The Watch Active 2 was designed with fitness in mind, as evident by its lighter body and simpler overall aesthetic. Many of the same features from the Galaxy Watch 3 are here, making the Watch Active 2's lower price all the more appealing. Currently on sale for $70 off, it's rather tempting.
Earbud deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $30 off at Amazon
After years of refining its vision of what true wireless earbuds should be, 2020 saw the release of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Not only are they among the most striking earbuds on the market, but the Buds Live are also just darn good in basically every way — they sound amazing, have long battery life, and are incredibly comfy to wear. They're currently $30 cheaper than usual, so if you haven't picked up a pair yet, now's the perfect opportunity to do so.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $30 off at Amazon
If you find the Buds Live's design to be a bit much, you have another great option in the form of the Galaxy Buds Plus. The whacky bean shape is gone in favor of something much more traditional, and for some potential shoppers, that'll make the Plus a lot more appealing. Just like the Buds Live, the Galaxy Buds Plus sound great and have very reliable endurance. They also have the same $30 discount, but thanks to the lower MSRP, are a bit easier on the wallet.
Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem is one of the most expansive around, and as you can see by this list, many of the top entries in it can be yours for a lot less money than normal. Whether it's a new Galaxy S20 phone or an affordable tablet, there's something for everyone here.
We expect more Black Friday deals and savings to come in as the month goes on, so if there's nothing here you feel compelled to buy, keep checking back as more are added. If there is a deal that's caught your attention, you better act fast. These savings won't last for long, and with many retailers expected to have shipping delays this holiday season, you'll want to buy sooner rather than later.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.