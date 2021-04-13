Best Bezel Covers & Protectors for Samsung Galaxy Watch Android Central 2021

If you're still rocking the original Samsung Galaxy Watch or you're thinking of buying one soon, you'll want to make sure it's protected while still looking stylish. The rotating bezel is one of the best features on this watch, so you should keep it in great condition. We've rounded up the best Samsung Galaxy Watch bezel covers and protectors for both the 46mm and 42mm models.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch bezel covers & protectors: Endless options

Despite being an older option, the Samsung Galaxy Watch may still be one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. It's loaded with features while still being a stylish choice for those who care about tech and fashion.

Whether you're wearing the smaller 42mm model or the larger 46mm, there are many Samsung Galaxy Watch bezel covers and protectors to choose from. Our personal favorite comes from Ringke, which offers a precise fit that fits perfectly on your rotating watch bezel. Most importantly, it's available in numerous styles and colors, so it's easy to find a match for your needs.

If you think you'd benefit from a bezel cover for your smartwatch, but you don't want anything too flashy, you'll appreciate the simple but classic option from LDFAS. Some people want adequate protection without adding a piece of bling to their device. This is a wonderful option that will not draw too much attention but will still protect your bezel.

A Samsung Galaxy Watch bezel cover and protector is just one of many accessories you can buy for your wearable. Whether you want to change up your look or add protection, there's plenty more where that came from. You can also check out the best Samsung Galaxy Watch bands (42mm), best Samsung Galaxy Watch bands (46mm), and best Samsung Galaxy watch screen protectors.