Best bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm in 2022

The Galaxy Watch is still one of the best Samsung smartwatches, even if it's getting along in years, and it deserves one of the best Samsung Galaxy watchbands. Not only to keep it secured to your wrist but also to help customize it to better fit your style. The watch allows you to choose from several watch faces to get the right look for the screen, but you can easily replace the strap using a standard 22mm watch band for the 46mm Galaxy Watch to make it even more you.

Accessorize your favorite wrist accessory

No matter your style, it's easy to find a replacement band for your Galaxy Watch. Though the Galaxy Watch isn't the newest watch, it's still very capable, and swapping out the standard 22mm straps keeps it looking fresh ... And since watchmakers have used that size for centuries, it shouldn't be hard to find the perfect watch band for you.

A watch band that can mesh with various looks while staying comfortable is key, and the Fullmosa stainless steel mesh band does just that. You get a high-quality band with so many clasp points that you're sure to get the perfect fit.

It's also hard to go wrong with a good ol' leather band. Whether you prefer more of a classic look with something like the Ditou leather band or to stand out a bit more with a cuff-style band from Coobes. Either way, you'll have a strap that will last a long time. I like to keep a perforated silicone band in my rotation for workouts, and the band from Epoosuo is my go-to with its comfort and durability.