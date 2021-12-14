Best bands for Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm in 2022
The Galaxy Watch is still one of the best Samsung smartwatches, even if it's getting along in years, and it deserves one of the best Samsung Galaxy watchbands. Not only to keep it secured to your wrist but also to help customize it to better fit your style. The watch allows you to choose from several watch faces to get the right look for the screen, but you can easily replace the strap using a standard 22mm watch band for the 46mm Galaxy Watch to make it even more you.
Fullmosa stainless steel watch band
Sometimes the feel of metal can be calming as well as being more stable than other materials. If you need a band that you know is safe to use, then stainless steel is the ticket. This adjustable mesh-style band is super comfortable and looks great too.
V-MORO 22mm Stainless Steel Strap
This strap from V-MORO comes with heavy-duty stainless steel, and it goes on instantly with the built-in clasp. It's available in black or silver to better match your watch, and it can be installed with quick-release pins.
LDFAS 22mm Wood Band
This band will help you stand out from the crowd, with the red sandalwood between each link. You can get this band in either black or silver steel, and both look great with the redwood. There's a clasp to get the band on and off your wrist and quick-release pins to join the band and watch.
Speidel Stainless Steel Watch Band
These stretch watchbands are my favorite because they're super easy to slip on and off, and they're the perfect fit. Of course, you'll likely need a jeweler's help to get that perfect fit, but it's worth it. This one from Speidel comes in either a straight end for easier installation or a curved end to better match the contours of your watch.
Ditou leather watch band
Leather has long been used for watchbands, and for good reason. Leather naturally customizes to the wearer as it gets worn, creating the perfect fit. It also enhances the look of the timepiece and fits in with nearly any situation.
Epoosuo Silicon Replacement Strap
The Galaxy Watch comes with a silicone band to use when you work out, but this band will be a little better. There are more perforations on it, so your wrist will breathe a bit easier. More perforations also mean a more exact fit, definitely important if you're monitoring your heart rate.
Fullmosa Genuine Leather Watch Band
If you prefer a thinner leather watch strap — or just want to save a few dollars — this band from Fullmosa is a great option. You can choose from 10 different bands and buckle color combinations to best match your style, and there's an included installation tool to get the band on your watch. The buckle is heavy metal, so it'll be nice and sturdy on your wrist.
Ritche NATO nylon watch band
The Ritche NATO-style watch band is another super durable watch band. This one is made from ballistic nylon and has a bit of tactical style while still being comfortable.
Coobes leather cuff
This impressive, wide cuff-style band comes in four colors and has a wide section right under your Galaxy Watch itself so that you won't feel the cold metal against your skin — just soft, supple leather.
CIVO Nylon Watch Band
If you want to swap out different bands to change your style, this set from CIVO is for you. You get four additional colored straps in the pack to best first your style. The kit includes an installation tool and a few replacement pins to keep the bands attached to your watch.
Barton Elite silicone band
Barton Elite's bands come in 16 color styles, many of them two-tone, and made from a firm but flexible silicone. Each band comes with two lengths of the long side of the strap with holes, which allows you to find the perfect fit for your wrist.
Accessorize your favorite wrist accessory
No matter your style, it's easy to find a replacement band for your Galaxy Watch. Though the Galaxy Watch isn't the newest watch, it's still very capable, and swapping out the standard 22mm straps keeps it looking fresh ... And since watchmakers have used that size for centuries, it shouldn't be hard to find the perfect watch band for you.
A watch band that can mesh with various looks while staying comfortable is key, and the Fullmosa stainless steel mesh band does just that. You get a high-quality band with so many clasp points that you're sure to get the perfect fit.
It's also hard to go wrong with a good ol' leather band. Whether you prefer more of a classic look with something like the Ditou leather band or to stand out a bit more with a cuff-style band from Coobes. Either way, you'll have a strap that will last a long time. I like to keep a perforated silicone band in my rotation for workouts, and the band from Epoosuo is my go-to with its comfort and durability.
