Best Bezel Covers & Protectors for Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
If you're one of many people who decided to upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 when it came out, you've probably been busy enjoying all the perks it has to offer. Don't forget to make sure it's protected! One type of protection you might not have thought about is for the bezel. We've gathered some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bezel covers and protectors for you to choose from.
Accidents happen, but with this 3-in-1 combo from Goton, you'll be protected from unwanted damage. This kit comes with a soft TPU armor bumper case, 2 tempered glass screen protectors, and a stylish bezel ring. Not only will your watch body be protected against scratches, dust, and bumps, but the sleek matte finish makes it even more attractive.
If you want a high-quality stainless steel option, you'll have met your match with this bezel ring from YPSNH. In addition to protecting your watch bezel from scratches, this cover also provides a smooth and comfortable touch. Most importantly, it will elevate your style and make your watch even more fashionable than it already was!
While bezel protection is important, you may also be concerned about protecting the watch case. This option from JZK offers a 2-pack, which contains a stainless steel bezel ring and protector case. You'll enjoy a secure fit thanks to the 3M adhesive tape that allows for quick and easy installation. The color options are clear, silver, black, and rose gold.
If durability is your priority, Tensea offers the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bezel covers and protectors. You'll enjoy daily protection from scratches and peace of mind when wearing your device. Protection is a top priority, and these bezel protectors also enhance the aesthetic of your watch. You can choose from Silver, Black, and Mystic Gold.
You don't have to sacrifice your fashion sense to protect your bezel. This option from Ringke proves that you can enjoy the perfect blend of protection and fashion. There are a few different silver and black variations for you to choose from. Your rotating bezel will look sleek while also having adequate protection to keep it in pristine condition.
When you need a strong bezel cover for your Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, you'll appreciate this solid option from LDFAS. It's made of high-quality stainless steel, so you never have to worry about leaving your device vulnerable to scratches and other damage. Each product comes with three adhesive rings for applying the bezel cover to your watch.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Bezel Covers & Protectors: Make a choice
By now, it's common knowledge that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best Android smartwatches out there. It's still vulnerable to damage, so you want to do your part in keeping it protected. One of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bezel covers and protectors is the 3-in-1 accessory kit from Goton. You get a premium bumper case, tempered glass screen protectors, and a bezel ring. Not to mention that you get all of this for the price of what some sellers are charging for a single bezel cover! It's an unbeatable deal that offers maximum protection.
Many people assume that buying protective accessories for their smartwatch will reduce a diminished sense of style. That doesn't have to be the case, though. This is especially true when you buy the Ringke bezel cover. The strong stainless steel material ensures your original bezel will remain in excellent condition. What's more, you can choose from an array of silver and black color options that will further enhance the look of your smartwatch.
There are plenty of options to choose from, but it's up to you to choose the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bezel cover and protector for your device. Whether you're prioritizing protection or fashion, you'll be able to find a match for your needs. If you're looking for additional Samsung Galaxy Watch 3accessories, be sure to check out our roundup for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands and the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 screen protectors as well!
