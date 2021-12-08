Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Accessories in 2022

The best Galaxy Watch 3 accessories include everything you need to enhance the experience of the smartwatch. You'll find the best wireless earbuds to pair with the watch to stream Spotify locally, the best third-party bands, wireless chargers, and screen protectors for Samsung's latest smartwatch. So let's take a look at the best Galaxy Watch 3 accessories you can get right now.

Accessorize your Galaxy Watch 3 in style

The Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, and you'll find an exhaustive list of accessories to pair with the smartwatch. One of the best features of the Galaxy Watch 3 is its integration with Spotify, which gives you the ability to play your playlists and even save music directly onto the smartwatch and stream to wireless earbuds. The Galaxy Buds Live are the ideal wireless earbuds for the smartwatch, and both products are available in the same Mystic Bronze color option if you're looking to accessorize.

Samsung's latest smartwatch also has Qi wireless charging, and you can pick up a product like the Aukey USB-C Wireless Charger and charge the watch easily. Or if you have a Galaxy Note 20, S20, or last year's Samsung flagships, you can charge the Galaxy Watch 3 via Wireless PowerShare — just put the watch on the back of the phone, and it charges automatically.

There are plenty of great bands for the Galaxy Watch 3, and the Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Band in particular stands out for its design and versatility. The band looks just as great with dress shirts as it does with outdoor use.