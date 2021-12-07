Best Fitbit Versa Lite Bands 2022

Finding the best Fitbit Versa Lite band is easy when you have so many available options. If you're the proud owner of this smartwatch, you know the Versa Lite has powerful fitness tracking features and an excellent design. The watch bands included with the watch are good to get you started, but if you want to shake things up, we recommend checking out any of the below replacement bands.

Best Fitbit Versa Lite Bands Pick your favorite

If you still aren't sure what to get for your Versa Lite, a good place to start is with the Kmasic Sport Band. It's a simple design, doesn't cost too much, and is a great, easy way to give your watch a brand-new look and feel.

When you're not at the gym and want to give your smartwatch a touch of class, one option to consider is Fitbit's official Horween Leather Band. Yes, it's on the expensive end of the spectrum, but it's one of the best Fitbit Versa Lite bands thanks to its top-notch quality.

Any of these bands will allow you to spruce up your style. If you ever decide to upgrade to any of the other models in the Versa family, you'll be glad to know that you can take your accessories with you. In fact, all of these bands are also compatible with the Versa and Versa 2 watches.