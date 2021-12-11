Best bands for Fitbit Ace 3 in 2022

The Fitbit Ace 3 is the brand's latest activity and sleep tracker for kids. But already, there are plenty of other swappable bands you can get for the device beyond the standard blue/astro green and black/sport red band that it comes with. As the best fitness tracker for kids, the Fitbit Ace 3 certainly does everything you'd want an activity and sleep tracker to do, without any extra distractions. But with the best bands for Fitbit Ace 3, you can make sure it fits with your child's personal style, too.

They're not despicable Fitbit Minions $7 at Amazon In addition to the special edition Minions-themed version of the Fitbit Ace 3 with a Minions-themed band and animated clock faces, Fitbit launched special edition Minions-themed replacement bands for the activity tracker. Designed with the adorable critters from the Despicable Me movies in mind, they come in "mischief black" or "despicable blue" with a distinctive Minions design etched on the silicone band. It's a subtle design, but for kids who love the movies and characters, it'll be a totally worth it upgrade. Like the original TopPerfekt Bands $7 at Amazon A pretty decent replica of the original band that the kids' tracker comes with, these soft silicone waterproof sport straps come in 10 different colors, so chances are you'll be able to find the child's favorite. Parents with wee ones who love to gnaw on things will also appreciate that they're made of 100% BPA-free food-grade TPE. Some kids might also find the silicone buckle more comfortable versus the original plastic. The full rainbow RuenTech Silicone Replacement Bands – 5-pack From $11 at Amazon Kids love to show off their personality, and why limit them to just one replacement band when they could have five? This set of silicone water-resistant bands includes five bright colors (there's another option with less flashy hues if preferred) that kids can swap out to match their outfit, mood, or even activity. Strap on the bright yellow one for a weekend fam-jam (a great way for parents to spot their kids from afar, too!), then switch to softer purple during the week. Beauty in all black EEweca Band From $7 at Amazon For kids who frown upon bright and shiny colors and might be more inclined to wear their activity tracker if it's not such a statement piece on their wrist, this band comes in all black, a contrast to the black Fitbit-branded band that has touches of red on the strap. This one will fit the bill for picky kids who aren't into the whole two-tone color trend. Funky colors FitTurn Bands – 3-pack $11 at Amazon In complete contrast to the EEweca bands, some kids want to draw attention to the fancy new gadget on their wrist. For these extroverted little ones, the three colors in this set are sure to turn heads and garner compliments. Available in lake blue, yellow, or lime, there are other less neon-esque color options of these soft silicone bands from which to choose as well. But why not show off the cool device with pride? It's a winner AWINNER Band From $9 at Amazon The cute colors available for this silicone sport strap, like the adorable pink shown here, is perfect for the fashionista. With a plastic buckle that has two retainer straps to keep it firmly in place on even tiny wrists, it's sweat- and wear-resistant, and perfect to use while swimming since, like the others, it's waterproof. Good for older kids Chofit Bands – 5-pack From $9 at Amazon The Fitbit Ace 3 is best for kids aged 6 to 12, but if you're dealing with a choosy pre-teen who is particular about their style, they might prefer this set. It has more classic colors and comes with five different colored bands in a pack to switch things up just as often as they change their personal style and preference. Made of soft silicone, shades range from the nice, crisp white to a gorgeous and elegant maroon shade.

Why would you need a Fitbit Ace 3 replacement band?

The Fitbit Ace 3 comes with an excellent band in two color options: cosmic blue/astro green or black/sport red.

But for kids who want to personalize the look further with different colors than you can get from Fitbit, or who might have put the band through its paces so much so that it warrants replacing (or at least having a spare), there are tons of third-party options from which to choose.

It's a no-brainer to get the Minions-themed bands Fitbit just released for kids who are fans of the characters and Despicable Me movies. But if you're looking for variety, the RuenTech bands are a nice option because you get five in one package for an affordable price. If your kid tends to wreck everything they own pretty quickly, having spares on hand will be appreciated. Speaking of which, if your kid has a habit of chewing on things, like, say, the straps of an activity tracker, the TopPerfekt band is, well, perfect because it's made of 100% food-grade TPE. That doesn't mean your child should chow down, of course. But if you catch them from time to time nervously biting, you won't be too worried. And the silicone versus plastic clasp is a great swap for kids with sensitive skin who might find it more comfortable.

It's worth noting that because this activity tracker itself is waterproof, the best bands for Fitbit Ace 3 should be made from a waterproof material as well. That's pretty easy to find since all of the bands available to date are made from silicone like the originals.