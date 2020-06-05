Samsung Galaxy smartwatches offer a range of watch styles that can suit many different situations. Still, the ability to download apps to customize your watch further is one of the best reasons to get a smartwatch. Below are some of the best apps you can download from the Galaxy Store for your watch.

Apps make your watch work for you

Whether you are looking for a way to make your watch a little more you or you need an escape from a moment of boredom, there's likely an app you can download to your Samsung Galaxy smartwatch to remedy the situation. When you are ready to start installing apps to your Galaxy smartwatch there are a couple of ways to do it and we have a helpful guide put together for you.

If you can't find just the right watch face that comes pre-loaded on your watch or you just want to explore more choices, the Facer app is the way to go. You can find styles based on some of the most famous designs from around the world to a digital sport style that looks like it came from a Sci-Fi movie and anything else in between.

Perhaps you are someone who enjoys a walk through the city, then you'll really like having a navigation app like HERE WeGo on your wrist. It lest you keep your phone in your pocket, and still have directions at a glance. Regardless of what the need is, you can find utilities, entertainment options, fitness app, and so much more to ensure your watch can be anything but just a timepiece.