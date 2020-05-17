Best Apps for Checking Your Phone's Specs Android Central 2020

With so many different smartphones offering different specs, it can be tough to keep track of everything. Plus, you may need to know how much storage you have left, or how fast your cellular connection is. With these apps, not only can you find out just how much RAM you have, but you can do so much more.

Check your specs

There are a lot of apps for trying to view the specs of your smartphone, but some give you different options. Some are simpler, while others are more complex, so download and try out some of these free apps to see which one works best for you needs. However, Inware does it better than the rest. The app looks clean, offers customizable themes, and gives you all the information you could want to know about your smartphone or tablet.

Those wanting a little bit more out of an app that shows specs, will want to check out Device Info HW. In addition to being able to view everything going on with your smartphone or tablet, the app makes it easy to compare it to other devices. This lets you know how your smartphone stacks up with others easier than ever.