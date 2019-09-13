Best Android Tablets at Walmart Android Central 2019
There are so many different tablets available that it can be tough to pick the "right" one for you. Luckily, Walmart carries many of these different options, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. If that's not quite what you're looking for, we've found all of the best tablets to pick from to help make your decision.
- Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
- Best Value: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Best for Media Watching: Onn Android Tablet 8
- Best for Kids: Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite
- Best for Reading on the Go: Lenovo Tab E8
- Best Value: Onn Android Tablet 10
Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
If you're looking for the absolute best Android tablet that Walmart has to offer, then you will quickly land on the Galaxy Tab S6. This is the latest offering from Samsung and has all of the flagship-level features that one could want. The company even includes the ever-versatile S Pen for those who want a stylus to help get work done.
In addition to including the S Pen, the Tab S6 sports the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This offers an excellent performance experience, which is only compounded by the ability to use the Keyboard Cover Case. When doing so, you can turn your Galaxy Tab S6 into a desktop with Samsung's Dex Mode.
You will, however, needto be ready to "pay the piper" as this is one of the more expensive options on our list. While it's great that Samsung includes the S Pen at no additional cost, the same can't be said for the keyboard cover. You'll have to shell out a few extra shekels to get the full on-the-go powerhouse experience.
Pros:
- S Pen Included
- Latest specs
- Support for Samsung Dex Mode
- Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage
Cons:
- Not budget-friendly
- Keyboard cover must be purchased separately
Best Overall
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
The best Android tablet on the market
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 is the latest and greatest in the world of Android tablets, but be prepared to pay for it.
Best Value: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Before the release of the Galaxy Tab S6, our favorite Android tablet was the Galaxy Tab S5e. In some cases, this tablet overtakes the Tab S6 due to its versatility given the lower price point.
The S5e sports up to 6GB of RAM to go along with the gorgeous 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. There are almost no bezels to be found, which will make media playback better, as well as the AKG-tuned speakers.
Unfortunately, those looking for S Pen support will have to look elsewhere, as you won't find it with the Tab S5e. The same sentiment rings true for LTE support, as there is no carrier-support variant available.
Pros:
- Bezel-less Super AMOLED display
- Up to 6GB of RAM
- Keyboard cover available (separately)
- AKG-tuned speakers
Cons:
- No S Pen support
- No LTE variant available
Best Value
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
Falls just short of the best
If S Pen support were included, the Tab S5e would likely be the best Android tablet from Walmart. But it's still a fantastic option given the specs and design.
Best for Media Watching: Onn Android Tablet 8
Not everyone needs a tablet that can practically do everything by itself, and Walmart finally recognized that. The Onn Android Tablet 8 is a fantastic budget option for those who want a smaller display or don't need flagship specs.
The Onn Tablet 8 runs a near-stock Android experience with Android Pie onboard. There is even a microSD card slot so you can load up some extra books or some of your favorite movies. This makes for a great and ultra-portable tablet experience for your on-the-go lifestyle.
We don't recommend picking this tablet up if you plan to get work done as there is only 2GB of RAM, so there will definitely be some bottle-necking if you plan to do much gaming or multi-tasking. Plus, with just five hours of battery life, the Onn Tablet 8 won't last you through the day.
Pros:
- Near stock Android
- MicroSD card slot for storage expansion
- Ultra-lightweight
Cons:
- Only 2GB of RAM
- Just five hours of battery life
- MicroUSB charging port
Best for Media Watching
Onn Android Tablet 8
Great for some light reading sessions
The Onn Android Tablet 8 won't turn heads or handle a bunch of tasks, but it will be a great media playback device and e-reader.
Best for Kids: Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite
Gone are the days when kids had to entertain themselves without the use of electronics, since most have a smart device these days. The Galaxy Tab E Lite is a fantastic kid-friendly tablet that can help your children learn something instead of getting lost in YouTube.
The Tab E Lite comes equipped with a bumper case, removing the concern of the display getting cracked after the first drop. Samsung also includes three months of Samsung Kids for free, which provides more than enough content to keep your kids occupied and learning.
Don't expect this tablet to light the world aflame, as there is only 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of base storage. This will likely be more than enough for what you need, but it may slow down after time. While Samsung does include a microSD card slot, you can only expand the storage to 32GB.
Pros:
- Included bumper case
- Three months of Samsung Kids subscription included
- Expandable storage
- STEM Curriculum support
Cons:
- 1.5GB of RAM
- 8GB of base storage
- Storage can only be expanded to 32GB via microSD
Best for Kids
Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite
Perfect to occupy the kids and teach them at the same time
The Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite is a great option for the kids as it will keep them occupied and learning new things at the same time.
Best for Reading on the Go: Lenovo Tab E8
One of the most frustrating aspects about tablets is the inability to create multiple user profiles. Lenovo has decided to help solve that problem with its lineup of tablets, including the Tab E8.
This 8-inch tablet isn't the most powerful option on the market, but it doesn't need to be. It's designed to act as a step-up from a traditional e-reader with its HD display, microSD card slot, and built-in GPS. Plus, you can create multiple user profiles, so that you can share it with your family.
16GB of storage is rather underwhelming in 2019, but if you use the Tab E8 as an e-reader and only install a few apps, it should be adequate. Plus, there is a microSD card slot so you can load up some of your favorite movies or TV shows while you're on the go.
Pros:
- MicroSD card slot
- Built-in GPS
- Ultra lightweight
- Ability to create multiple profiles
Cons:
- 16GB of base storage
- Just 2 GB of RAM
- MediaTek processor not as powerful as others
Best for Reading on the Go
Lenovo Tab E8
A more powerful e-reader type of tablet
Lenovo's Tab E8 isn't a productivity device, but instead makes it easier to read or consume your favorite content in a lightweight package.
Best for Budget Productivity: Onn Android Tablet 10.1"
If the focus of the Onn Tablet 8 is to be ultra-portable, then the Onn Tablet 10.1 is set to help get work done. This tablet includes a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, allowing you to triage some emails and get work done on the go.
The 10.1-inch HD display is serviceable to get work done, provided that you have some writing to do. Onn also provides a near-stock Android experience without too much extra bloatware. And, there's a microSD card slot for those times you want to load some extra documents or media.
On the other side, the Onn Tablet 10.1 won't last you throughout the day, so you'll have to keep a close eye on battery life. Plus, there is only 2GB of RAM included, meaning that you won't be able to multi-task in an efficient manner. Finally, the lack of an LTE variant means that you will have to rely on your hotspot or a local coffeeshop to get some work done.
Pros:
- Includes detachable Bluetooth keyboard
- Near stock Android
- MicroSD card slot for storage expansion
Cons:
- Just 5 hours of battery life
- Only 2GB of RAM
- Bloatware pre-installed
- No LTE support
Best Value
Onn Android Tablet 10
Productivity on a low budget
The Onn Android Tablet 10.1 is perfect for those who want to get some work done but don't want to break the bank.
Bottom line
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 checks just about all the boxes that one could want from the best Android tablet at Walmart. The new tablet comes in a few different fancy color options, while including an S Pen at no additional charge.
There is a keyboard cover that you can purchase separately if you really want to turn the Tab S6 into an on-the-go productivity device. This is even more true with the included support for Samsung Dex which turns the Tab S6 into a desktop-like experience.
We just warn that you be prepared to empty your wallet if you want the top-of-the-line model which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Then, you'll have to dig deeper to get the keyboard cover, or opt for a third-party Bluetooth keyboard.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Andrew Myrick is a regular freelancer at Android Central and iMore. He has been a tech enthusiast ever since the original iPhone was released and continues to flip-flop between devices. You might as well hook him up to an IV filled with coffee in an effort to get him through the day. If you have any questions, you can find him on Twitter and he'll get back to you.
