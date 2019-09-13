Best Android Tablets at Walmart Android Central 2019

There are so many different tablets available that it can be tough to pick the "right" one for you. Luckily, Walmart carries many of these different options, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6. If that's not quite what you're looking for, we've found all of the best tablets to pick from to help make your decision.

If you're looking for the absolute best Android tablet that Walmart has to offer, then you will quickly land on the Galaxy Tab S6. This is the latest offering from Samsung and has all of the flagship-level features that one could want. The company even includes the ever-versatile S Pen for those who want a stylus to help get work done. In addition to including the S Pen, the Tab S6 sports the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This offers an excellent performance experience, which is only compounded by the ability to use the Keyboard Cover Case. When doing so, you can turn your Galaxy Tab S6 into a desktop with Samsung's Dex Mode. You will, however, needto be ready to "pay the piper" as this is one of the more expensive options on our list. While it's great that Samsung includes the S Pen at no additional cost, the same can't be said for the keyboard cover. You'll have to shell out a few extra shekels to get the full on-the-go powerhouse experience. Pros: S Pen Included

Latest specs

Support for Samsung Dex Mode

Up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage Cons: Not budget-friendly

Keyboard cover must be purchased separately

Best Overall Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 The best Android tablet on the market Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 is the latest and greatest in the world of Android tablets, but be prepared to pay for it. $650 from Walmart

Best Value: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Before the release of the Galaxy Tab S6, our favorite Android tablet was the Galaxy Tab S5e. In some cases, this tablet overtakes the Tab S6 due to its versatility given the lower price point. The S5e sports up to 6GB of RAM to go along with the gorgeous 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. There are almost no bezels to be found, which will make media playback better, as well as the AKG-tuned speakers. Unfortunately, those looking for S Pen support will have to look elsewhere, as you won't find it with the Tab S5e. The same sentiment rings true for LTE support, as there is no carrier-support variant available. Pros: Bezel-less Super AMOLED display

Up to 6GB of RAM

Keyboard cover available (separately)

AKG-tuned speakers Cons: No S Pen support

No LTE variant available

Best Value Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Falls just short of the best If S Pen support were included, the Tab S5e would likely be the best Android tablet from Walmart. But it's still a fantastic option given the specs and design. $398 from Walmart

Best for Media Watching: Onn Android Tablet 8

Not everyone needs a tablet that can practically do everything by itself, and Walmart finally recognized that. The Onn Android Tablet 8 is a fantastic budget option for those who want a smaller display or don't need flagship specs. The Onn Tablet 8 runs a near-stock Android experience with Android Pie onboard. There is even a microSD card slot so you can load up some extra books or some of your favorite movies. This makes for a great and ultra-portable tablet experience for your on-the-go lifestyle. We don't recommend picking this tablet up if you plan to get work done as there is only 2GB of RAM, so there will definitely be some bottle-necking if you plan to do much gaming or multi-tasking. Plus, with just five hours of battery life, the Onn Tablet 8 won't last you through the day. Pros: Near stock Android

MicroSD card slot for storage expansion

Ultra-lightweight Cons: Only 2GB of RAM

Just five hours of battery life

MicroUSB charging port

Best for Media Watching Onn Android Tablet 8 Great for some light reading sessions The Onn Android Tablet 8 won't turn heads or handle a bunch of tasks, but it will be a great media playback device and e-reader. $64 from Walmart

Best for Kids: Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite

Gone are the days when kids had to entertain themselves without the use of electronics, since most have a smart device these days. The Galaxy Tab E Lite is a fantastic kid-friendly tablet that can help your children learn something instead of getting lost in YouTube. The Tab E Lite comes equipped with a bumper case, removing the concern of the display getting cracked after the first drop. Samsung also includes three months of Samsung Kids for free, which provides more than enough content to keep your kids occupied and learning. Don't expect this tablet to light the world aflame, as there is only 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of base storage. This will likely be more than enough for what you need, but it may slow down after time. While Samsung does include a microSD card slot, you can only expand the storage to 32GB. Pros: Included bumper case

Three months of Samsung Kids subscription included

Expandable storage

STEM Curriculum support Cons: 1.5GB of RAM

8GB of base storage

Storage can only be expanded to 32GB via microSD

Best for Kids Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite Perfect to occupy the kids and teach them at the same time The Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite is a great option for the kids as it will keep them occupied and learning new things at the same time. $80 from Walmart

Best for Reading on the Go: Lenovo Tab E8

One of the most frustrating aspects about tablets is the inability to create multiple user profiles. Lenovo has decided to help solve that problem with its lineup of tablets, including the Tab E8. This 8-inch tablet isn't the most powerful option on the market, but it doesn't need to be. It's designed to act as a step-up from a traditional e-reader with its HD display, microSD card slot, and built-in GPS. Plus, you can create multiple user profiles, so that you can share it with your family. 16GB of storage is rather underwhelming in 2019, but if you use the Tab E8 as an e-reader and only install a few apps, it should be adequate. Plus, there is a microSD card slot so you can load up some of your favorite movies or TV shows while you're on the go. Pros: MicroSD card slot

Built-in GPS

Ultra lightweight

Ability to create multiple profiles Cons: 16GB of base storage

Just 2 GB of RAM

MediaTek processor not as powerful as others

Best for Reading on the Go Lenovo Tab E8 A more powerful e-reader type of tablet Lenovo's Tab E8 isn't a productivity device, but instead makes it easier to read or consume your favorite content in a lightweight package. $90 from Walmart

Best for Budget Productivity: Onn Android Tablet 10.1"

If the focus of the Onn Tablet 8 is to be ultra-portable, then the Onn Tablet 10.1 is set to help get work done. This tablet includes a detachable Bluetooth keyboard, allowing you to triage some emails and get work done on the go. The 10.1-inch HD display is serviceable to get work done, provided that you have some writing to do. Onn also provides a near-stock Android experience without too much extra bloatware. And, there's a microSD card slot for those times you want to load some extra documents or media. On the other side, the Onn Tablet 10.1 won't last you throughout the day, so you'll have to keep a close eye on battery life. Plus, there is only 2GB of RAM included, meaning that you won't be able to multi-task in an efficient manner. Finally, the lack of an LTE variant means that you will have to rely on your hotspot or a local coffeeshop to get some work done. Pros: Includes detachable Bluetooth keyboard

Near stock Android

MicroSD card slot for storage expansion Cons: Just 5 hours of battery life

Only 2GB of RAM

Bloatware pre-installed

No LTE support