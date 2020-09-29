Finding decent Android tablet deals isn't going to be tough this holiday season. Beginning in mid-October, we'll be seeing Prime Day tablet deals and then Black Friday tablet deals the following month. Of course, there are always opportunities to save on tablets even when it's not one of the two biggest shopping events of the year. We're gathering all the best Android tablet deals as well as the best Prime Day deals once they're announced and listing them all right here to make saving on your next tablet simple.
With all the various Android tablets to choose from, you might be wondering which tablet is actually worth buying. We've created a few guides that can help you figure out which are the best of the best, from the best Android tablets to best Samsung tablets, and best Android tablets for students, though there are plenty more to consider as well. We're routinely updating the list below with the best tablet deals for all price points so you can find one that fits your budget.
Best Prime Day tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Up to $547.50 off at Samsung
The all new Galaxy Tab S7 can be yours for just over $100. You'll save up to $450 by trading in an eligible device (phone or tablet), and another $97.50 can be saved via Samsung's Discount Program which is easily accessible for students, first responders, military, government workers, and more. Samsung is also offering 50% off book cover keyboards right now.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | From $324.99 at Samsung
Featuring a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 64GB storage, and built-in Bixby Voice Assistant, the Galaxy Tab S5e can help control compatible smart home devices using SmartThings, includes microSD card support, and lasts for over 14 hours on a single charge.
Dragon Touch K10 Tablet | $94.99 at Amazon
The Dragon Touch K10 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch IPS HD display and a quad-core processor, along with 16GB storage and a microSD card slot to expand its storage by up to 128GB. It's currently $100 off and you'll save an additional $5 by clipping the coupon on its product page.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A | $179.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy's giving customers the chance to save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A from 2019. This 10.1-inch tablet features 32GB storage and is available in your choice of black or silver.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite | Up to $60 off at Best Buy
Various models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite are now up to $60 off at Best Buy. With prices starting as low as $299.99, you can snag a discount on either a 64GB or 128GB model here today.
Samsung Galaxy Tab E | $129.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $70 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab E for a limited time. This model features a 9.6-inch display, 16GB storage, and a 12-hour battery life.
Amazon Fire Tablet Kids Edition (2-pack) | Up to $100 off at Target
Buy two Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablets to save $50, or two Fire 8 Kids Edition tablets to save $70, or two Fire 10 Kids Edition tablets to save $100 for a limited time at Target. A RedCard will help you save an additional 5% at checkout.
Though the biggest shopping holiday of the year hasn't arrived just yet, we'll be listing all the best Black Friday deals on tablets right here as soon as they're available. Until then, we're showcasing the best tablet deals you can snag right now for those who don't want to wait any longer before making the purchase.
