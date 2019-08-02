Best Android Apps for High School Students Android Central 2019

Summer is almost over and it's time to gear up for school. If you ask your teen they may list Pokemon Go, SnapChat, and Spotify as their most needed apps, but we chatted with a few teachers, administrators, and parents of high schoolers to get an idea for some apps that might be helpful this school year.

Our final thoughts

We know that Evernote is a planner and note-taking app that is popular among students and professionals. However, since its latest update in June 2019, it has received a lot of negative feedback with many customers complaining about lag, failure to load, syncing issues, and other bugs. You're still welcome to try it out for yourself, but we've chosen to not highlight it in our roundup until the kinks are worked out.

In the meantime, we highly recommend myHomework Student Planner to help your student keep track of what is due, class schedules and grades. If teachers also have a myHomework account, they can send announcements, reminders and study aids through the app. You're limited to five classes per semester to keep track of with the free account, but with the premium account, you get unlimited classes and semesters.

The premium version of myHomework lets your student attach files to individual classes or assignments. This includes pictures taken with their phone of the whiteboard, graphs or other visual aids use in the classroom, and PDF files, handouts and study aids that can be referenced at home. There is a place for students to type in notes they take in class or taken from textbooks to use later.

Kahoo!t is another great learning tool to help students study for tests or memorize important facts. This app has millions of premade flashcards, learning games and quizzes covering different subjects. But you can also make your own, complete with images and audio. It has timers and allows missed questions to be reviewed before either retaking a quiz or moving on. There is a real-time learning feature that so multiple students can connect and learn together at the same time, making Kahoot! a great tool for study groups, even virtual ones.