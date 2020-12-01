In the weird year that is 2020, Black Friday and Cyber Monday were still absolutely huge sales. With tons more deals available online than ever before and retailers essentially discouraging in-store footfall with early and online-only deals, we saw holiday shoppers shift their usual buying behavior and retailers like Amazon were ready to offer some stellar savings.
In particular, Amazon heavily discounted a bunch of its own-brand hardware. With all-time low prices on Echo, Fire TV, Ring, eero, and more, it was no surprise to see these quickly become some of the most popular items of the entire sale. We thought as soon as midnight Pacific came on Cyber Monday that Amazon would return its own products to full price, but it looks like several great deals will be sticking around
Amazon Device Deals
Amazon still has so many of its own devices on sale so you can score some last-minute holiday deals. These low prices won't be around for too much longer, so don't wait.
We've got details on all of the best Amazon device deals still available after Cyber Monday, so read on for more. If a product you want is still on sale, it's best to place your order as soon as possible since these deals could expire at any moment.
Amazon Device deals still available after Cyber Monday
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo (4th-Gen) | $69.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 8 | $64.99 at Amazon
- : eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack) | $174 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon
- : Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
- : Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $139.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's over 50% off right now.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score on for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
Amazon Echo (4th-Gen) | $69.99 at Amazon
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is also getting its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet.
Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into an AC outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more. At only $10, it makes sense to add these to every room.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | $64.99 at Amazon
You can save close to 20% on the mid-size Echo Show 8 right now. It's equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. Today's discount takes $65 off.
eero Mesh Wi-Fi System (3-pack) | $174 at Amazon
Eero's Home Wi-Fi System was named #1 on Android Central's list of best mesh Wi-Fi systems in 2019 and for good reason. Today's deal at Amazon could score you the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $79, or grab a two-pack or set of three at up to $75 off.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today's deal saves you $100 off its regular price.
Echo Show 5 with Blink Mini Smart Security Camera | $49.99 at Amazon
The Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini may be two of Amazon's smallest smart home devices, but what they lack in size, they make up for in flexibility and convenience. Today's deal saves you 50% off the Echo Show 5 and gets you the Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra!
Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) with Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $139.99 at Amazon
Amazon's tossing in a free Echo Dot with purchases of the already-discounted 5-piece Ring Alarm smart security system right now making for a no-brainer home security deal.
Amazon Echo Auto | $19.99 at Amazon
The Echo Auto is back down to its lowest ever price at just $20. It allows you to bring Alexa and all its functionality with you whenever you step into the car. You'll be able to ask to hear the latest news and sports reports, check on traffic, get directions to where you need to go, listen to your favorite music, and more.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition with Echo Glow | $48.99 at Amazon
Grab Amazon's all-new Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker along with a full year of Kids+ service as well as the colorful Echo Glow smart lamp all at a $41 discount right now. You can choose between Tiger and Panda models of the Echo Dot Kids Edition speaker while supplies last. This bundle will let your kids use their voice to control their new Echo Glow.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Amazon Kids+ | $28.98 at Amazon
Black Friday steeply dropped the price of Amazon Fire TV Stick models and now you can score 3 months of the Kids+ streaming service for only $1 more. The deal applies to Fire TV Stick Lite, All-New Fire TV Stick, or Fire TV Stick 4K purchases.
Echo Studio + Philips Hue Bulbs | $174.99 at Amazon
The Echo Studio is currently $25 off at Amazon and you can score it with a couple of free Philips Hue smart light bulbs to get your smart home going.
Amazon Echo Link Amp | $209.99 at Amazon
This is a powerful device designed to bring smart functionality to your dumb speakers. That's particularly awesome if you listen to music through a home theater system or powerful speakers that don't have access to streaming services or voice control. It's $90 off for the first time ever today!
Amazon Service deals still available after Cyber Monday
Audible Plus
Join Audible's new, more affordable tier at a special discounted price for the holidays. This deal won't stick around for much longer.
Amazon Music Unlimited | 3 months free at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and 60 million songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too. This deal gets you three months' free streaming access for those that are new to the service. It will renew at $9.99 per month (or $7.99 with Prime) for an individual account or $14.99 for a family plan.
Amazon Music HD | 3 months free at Amazon
You can snag a 3-month trial of Amazon Music HD for free, saving you $45. It offers premium quality music with more than 50 million songs in HD and millions of songs in Ultra HD. New subscribers only.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Now's your chance to sign up for Kindle Unlimited and gain access to the massive digital library for as little as $5.99 monthly. This limited-time offer can save you up to 40% off your membership when you purchase a long-term Kindle Unlimited plan.
Amazon Kindle Unlimited 2-month Subscription | $0.99 at Amazon
Having a Kindle Unlimited subscription is like getting a library card to a digital library that you can visit whenever you'd like! Right now Amazon is offering new users two months of access for only 99 cents for a limited time, saving you nearly $20 off what you'd pay otherwise.
Amazon Kids+ | $2.99 at Amazon
Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a three-month family plan for just $3.
