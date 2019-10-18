Best Amazfit Smartwatch Android Central 2019
Finding a smartwatch that checks every box on your wish list is no easy task. The options are endless and it can be tricky to navigate them all. Amazfit continues to impress with its growing smartwatch lineup. We happen to favor the Amazfit Verge, which is a superb lifestyle smartwatch full of useful features. Of course, the watch you pick will depend on the experience you're after. Luckily, Amazfit has something for everyone.
- Best Overall: Amazfit Verge
- Best Value: Amazfit Bip
- Best for Beginners: Amazfit Verge Lite
- Best for Fashion: Amazfit GTR
- Best for Pro Athletes: Amazfit Stratos
- Best for Runners: Amazfit Pace
Best Overall: Amazfit Verge
If you're seeking a well-rounded lifestyle smartwatch that offers solid fitness tracking and features, the Amazfit Verge is the best choice. It offers a fitness-focused design that consists of an AMOLED display, a polycarbonate body, and a stay-clean silicone watchband. It comes in one size, 43mm, and is available in three colors, including Shadow Gray, Twilight Blue, and Moonlight White.
Battery life varies depending on usage. You can expect five days with normal use, 34 days in basic watch mode, and 22 hours of continuous GPS mode. The Verge can track steps, calories, and distance. You'll have heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and built-in GPS. Other bonuses include music storage and Amazon Alexa built-in. The sport modes cover basic exercises, like indoor and outdoor runs, trail runs, and indoor and outdoor bike rides. It also has modes for tennis, soccer, elliptical training, climbing, skiing, and jump roping.
As sporty as this watch looks, it's lacking a 5 ATM water resistance rating and swim tracking. The IP68 rating may suffice for some users, but it won't be enough for swimmers. The Verge can handle dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion, but you shouldn't wear it when showering, bathing, swimming, or in the sauna. An ongoing theme you'll notice is that app support isn't great for Amazfit wearables, which is the case on the Verge.
Pros:
- 12 sport modes
- Onboard GPS
- Microphone and speaker
- Amazon Alexa built-in
- Fitness-focused design
- Music storage
Cons:
- Lacks 5 ATM rating
- Medicore app support
- Lacks always-on display
Best Overall
Amazfit Verge
Lifestyle watch with fitness tracking
If you want a solid lifestyle timepiece with plenty of fitness tracking and smartwatch features, you'll love the Amazfit Verge.
Best Value: Amazfit Bip
When you want a solid set of smartwatch features but you don't want to set yourself back financially, go with the Amazfit Bip. It has a polycarbonate body and an always-on transflective display, which can easily be read even in direct sunlight. Not having an AMOLED display is a small price to pay in exchange for an affordable smartwatch. On the bright side, this is surely one of the reasons the battery life is so impressive.
Speaking of battery, the Amazfit Bip promises to last up to 45 days. Standby mode lasts four months and continuous GPS mode lasts 22 hours. The Bip is IP68 waterproof and dustproof, which is not surprising given the price tag. A 5 ATM rating would've been nice considering it's marketed as a fitness smartwatch. Unless you're a frequent swimmer, this may not be a deal-breaker. You'll have step, calorie, and distance tracking as well as heart-rate monitoring. The sport modes include treadmill running, outdoor running, walking, and cycling.
The Bip is the most affordable smartwatch Amazfit offers. Therefore, you're going to settle on a few features. You won't have 5 ATM water resistance, music storage, or a mic/speaker. There's no AMOLED display, but the always-on transflective screen is a nice compromise.
Pros:
- Multi-sport tracking
- Built-in GPS
- Always-on display
- 45-day battery life
- Exceptionally affordable
Cons:
- Lacks 5 ATM water resistance
- No music storage
- No mic or speaker
Best Value
Amazfit Bip
Most bang for your buck
When you don't want to spend a lot on a watch, the Amazfit Bip is ideal. It has GPS, great battery life, and fitness tracking.
Best for Beginners: Amazift Verge Lite
On the surface, you might have trouble telling the Verge and the Verge Lite apart. It, too, comes with a brilliant AMOLED display. It has a silicone watch band and the body is made of glass fiber and reinforced polycarbonate. This 43mm smartwatch is also available in gray and white.
Battery life lasts longer on the Amazfit Verge Lite with typical use lasting for 20 days and continuous GPS mode lasting for 40 hours. You'll enjoy seven sport modes: outdoor run, indoor run, walk, elliptical, outdoor cycle, indoor cycle, and exercise. Other key features include onboard GPS, high-precision heart-rate monitoring, sedentary reminders, music controls, and sleep tracking. That's a whole lot of features for a "lite" watch.
It costs a bit less than the Verge, which means you'll be missing some of the better features, including music storage, Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa built-in, a microphone, and a speaker. It also lacks a few sensors, like a gyroscope, air pressure sensor, and geomagnetic sensor. All things considered, it's an excellent choice for those who are entering the world of smartwatches for the first time.
Pros:
- Multi-sport tracking
- Built-in GPS
- 20-day battery life
- Brilliant AMOLED display
- Smartphone notifications
Cons:
- Lacks 5 ATM water resistance
- No mic or speaker
- Can't interact with notifications
- No Wi-Fi or Alexa built-in
Best for Beginners
Amazfit Verge Lite
Getting started
If you need a starter watch, the Verge Lite is for you. For a "lite" model, you still get impressive features and battery life.
Best for Fashion: Amazfit GTR
The Amazfit GTR is the watch to choose if you're seeking a classic yet modern design. It comes with two side buttons and is available in 47mm or 42mm. The bigger option is available in three timeless variants: stainless steel, titanium, and aluminum. The smaller option is available in Starry Black, Moonlight White, Coral Red, and Cherry Blossom Pink.
You'll be pleased to learn that both sizes offer great battery life. The larger size gives you up to 24 days with typical use, 74 days in basic watch mode, and 40 hours in continuous GPS mode. You'll also have 5 ATM water resistance along with tracking for pool swimming and open water swimming. In addition to tracking steps, distance, and calories, the GTR also has modes for walking, indoor and outdoor running, trail running, indoor and outdoor cycling, elliptical training, climbing, skiing, and general exercise. Let's not forget about 24-hour heart-rate monitoring.
To put it simply, if you're looking for the most aesthetically pleasing Amazfit smartwatch, look no further than the GTR. It's nice that you'll have long battery life, GPS, and 5 ATM water resistance, but it's important to note that you'll be missing a microphone and speaker, Wi-Fi connectivity, and music storage.
Pros:
- 12 sport modes
- 5 ATM water resistance
- Built-in GPS
- Amazing battery life
- Classic yet modern design
Cons:
- No music storage
- Lacks microphone
- Lacks speaker
- No Wi-Fi connectivity
Best for Fashion
Amazfit GTR
A truly beautiful watch
Don't let your fashion sense take a backseat. The stylish Amazfit GTR offers GPS, 5 ATM water resistance, and 12 sport modes.
Best for Pro Athletes: Amazfit Stratos
If you need all the fitness tracking and smartwatch features you can get, you'll love the Stratos. At 46mm, it's one of the biggest in the Amazfit lineup. It consists of a ceramic bezel, stainless steel buttons, and a glass fiber reinforced polycarbonate casing. The watch comes with a silicone sports band that can handle all of your intense activities and it's only available in black. The large always-on display is a transflective LCD touchscreen.
The Stratos gives you five days of battery with typical usage, 11 days in basic watch mode, and 35 hours with continuous GPS mode. It comes with 5 ATM water resistance, heart-rate and sleep tracking, music storage, and Wi-Fi. It tracks steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned. The 16 sport modes include walk, indoor and outdoor run, indoor and outdoor cycle, trail run, elliptical, climb, pool swim, open water swim, triathlon, skiing, multi-sport, tennis, soccer, and jump rope. You'll have VO2 max, which measures your fitness level, recovery time, and training load. It's perfect for athletes who want to improve their performance.
You don't get an AMOLED display, but that's not uncommon with a high-end fitness smartwatch. Plus, the transflective LCD makes more sense with this long list of features. Some users might appreciate the generous size watch, but it may not be ideal for small wrists. Finally, the lack of app support is a bummer on a wearable of this magnitude. You won't find an app store, but it does offer widget options, including a stopwatch, compass, alarm, weather forecast, and so on.
Pros:
- 16 sport modes
- Built-in GPS
- 5 ATM water resistance
- Music Storage
- Wi-Fi connectivity
Cons:
- Large, bulky design
- Lacks AMOLED display
- App support needs work
Best for Pro Athletes
Amazfit Stratos
Go the distance
Nothing can stop the Amazfit Stratos. You'll enjoy 16 sport modes, GPS, music storage, sleep tracking, and heart-rate monitoring.
Best for Runners: Amazfit Pace
At nearly 46mm, the Amazfit Pace is another giant in the lineup. You'll notice that it's quite similar to the Stratos, but it's a bit sleeker and slimmer. It also provides you with a transflective low-power color display. The watch case is made with glass fiber reinforced polycarbonate and a ceramic bezel that's wear-resistant. You'll have your pick of a black or red band.
As for battery life, it's going to give you five days of typical usage, 11 days of basic use, and 35 hours in continuous GPS mode. Sound familiar? These battery specs are identical to that of the Stratos. You can also run phone-free with onboard music storage. The Amazfit Pace will track key metrics and important details, like pace, cadence, distance, time, and heart rate. You'll have a multitude of activity and sport modes for outdoor and indoor runs, trail runs, outdoor and indoor cycle, walk, elliptical, climb, and more. Not to mention that you'll even be able to choose from running training plans for beginners, 5K, 10K, and marathon runners.
Strangely enough, this running watch only comes with an IP67 rating, which means it can resist dust, rain, splashes, and accidental submersion. As you might've guessed, this also means there's no swim tracking on the Pace smartwatch. It's geared toward runners, so maybe the lack of 5 ATM water resistance won't affect your choice. No AMOLED display here, but the always-on touchscreen is still an asset. It's almost the same size as the Stratos, so be prepared for a watch that's large and in charge.
Pros:
- 12+ sport modes
- Built-in GPS
- Music storage
- Always-on display
- Choose from running plans
- Wi-Fi connectivity
Cons:
- Lacks AMOLED display
- App needs work
- Big and bulky
Best for Runners
Amazfit Pace
Pace yourself
Hoping to find a running watch with detailed metrics, music storage, GPS, and heart-rate monitoring? You'll love the Amazfit Pace.
Bottom line
As you might've gathered, we weren't exaggerating when we said there's something for everyone. We recommend the Amazfit Verge for all of its activity tracking and smartwatch features. Who can say no to 12 sport modes, built-in GPS, music storage, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, and Wi-Fi? You can even take calls right from your wrist thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker. The Verge also has Amazon-Alexa built-in, which really rounds out the smartwatch experience.
The good news is that no matter what your preferences are, it's more than likely that you can find an Amazfit smartwatch to meet them. Whether you're a professional athlete looking to improve performance, a runner training for the next 5K, or a beginner who's just getting started, there's an Amazfit wearable made with you in mind.
Credits — The team that worked on this guide
Courtney Lynch is a freelance writer at Android Central. She's obsessed with all things health, fitness, and music. At any given time she can be found checking out the latest and greatest gadgets while simultaneously petting her dog and sipping iced coffee.
