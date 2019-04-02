As of April 2, 2019, Google has shut down Inbox for good. We'll certainly miss using it for all of our email needs, but Gmail has improved a lot since Inbox's release in 2014 and is the best alternative you'll find.

Our pick Gmail The closest you'll get to the Inbox experience. Although many of us used Inbox because it had lots of features that were lacking in Gmail, this has steadily changed over the years. With plenty of useful features and far greater stability than anything else on our list, Gmail is the best Inbox alternative. Free on Google Play

Who should use Gmail? If you haven't checked out Gmail since Inbox stole you away from it in 2014, a lot's been added that makes Google's primary email app worth revisiting. Emails are sorted into specific categories so you can focus on what matters, it's easy to switch back and forth between multiple accounts, you can use Smart Replies, and even schedule emails to be sent at a later date. It may not be a perfect Inbox clone, but it's already pretty great and only going to get better. Is it a good time to try it out? Absolutely. Gmail's changed a lot since Inbox was first released and is now more polished and feature-rich than ever before. Reasons to use Gmail It's free

Very fast and smooth

Smart Replies + Smart Compose

Customizable swipes

Schedule emails

Undo sent emails Reasons not to use it Fewer categories/bundles than Inbox

Can't see reminders Google's building Gmail into a version of Inbox that'll be around for years to come

When Google released Inbox a few years back, many users flocked to it because it offered a considerably better experience on both mobile and desktop compared to Gmail. Since then, a lot has changed. With Gmail, you can now snooze emails, use Smart Replies + Smart Compose to have AI help you compose your thoughts, customize your swipe actions, schedule your emails to be sent at a date in the future, and view your emails in three pre-made bundles. Those bundles are what really sold Inbox for a lot of people, and while Gmail's Social and Promotions bundles aren't quite as extensive as what Inbox offers, they still do a good job at helping your inbox feel a bit less cluttered. Google's slowly bringing Inbox's best features to Gmail one at a time. Whether you use Gmail on your desktop or Android phone, it's visually a lot more appealing than when Inbox was released. Gmail for web and its Android app both match Google's Material Theme UI, including a dark mode for the former with the latter expected to get one very soon. Other niceties include rich notifications on Wear OS, integration with the Google Assistant, and — as always — Gmail is 100% free to use. Lastly, there's something to be said about the stability of Gmail going forward. While Google's been known to launch and kill off services fairly often as we've seen with Inbox, Gmail's been around since 2004 and is one of the most popular email clients in the world. In other words, it's not going anywhere anytime soon. There are lots of other email apps that try to replicate Inbox's formula, but with small, third-party clients, there's no telling how long they'll be around for. Alternatives to Gmail Despite all of the progress Google's made with Gmail, we understand that it still won't be a good fit for everyone. As such, we've outlined a few other options that are worth checking out.

Runner-up Microsoft Outlook Clean UI and a built-in calendar make this a great pick. Another good alternative to Inbox is Microsoft Outlook. Outlook is a very pretty app that runs smoothly, keeps you focused on the emails that matter, and even view your calendar. In addition to Microsoft Exchange, Office 365, and Outlook.com, the app also supports Gmail and Yahoo Mail accounts. Free on Google Play

If Gmail doesn't offer enough to tickle your fancy, Microsoft Outlook might do the trick. The Focused inbox filters out non-priority messages, things like flight info and files are easy to find, and we love having a built-in calendar to quickly view any upcoming appointments without having to leave the app. Outlook is probably the best choice for users of Microsoft services, but we love that there's also support for Gmail and Yahoo Mail users, too.

New kid Spark Mail This popular iOS app is now available for Android. Spark has been one of the best iOS email apps for a few years now, and as of April 2, 2019, it's finally available for Android. Spark does a lot to stand out, including a Smart Inbox feature that bundles your emails into various categories similar to Inbox. There's also a snooze feature, you can schedule emails, and much more. Free on Google Play

Spark Mail is the newest app on this list, but for some people, it may also be the best. Spark takes a lot of inspiration from Inbox with its Smart Inbox feature, making it easy to find the emails you really care about and sift through all of the garbage. Not everything from the iOS app is available quite yet, but developer Readdle is working on achieving feature parity ASAP.

Premium choice Newton Mail The best client for those willing to pay. Newton has been my personal email app of choice since 2017. The app is stunning on both desktop and mobile, read receipts allow you to see when people read your emails, and you can schedule and snooze emails to your heart's content. The catch? It costs $50 per year to use. $50/year on Google Play

The thought of spending money for an email app when there are so many awesome free ones may seem bonkers to a lot of people, but after using Newton for the past two years, I find it really hard to go back to anything else. The feature set is one of the best out there, the app's intuitive and easy to use, and it works on practically everything. $50/year is a lot of money, but if you rely on email for work like I do, it's more than worth it.

Lots to love Edison Email A promising client with lots of powerful tools. Edison Email doesn't have the backing of Google or Microsoft, but even so, it's still a really great client that's worth a look. Edison works with all popular email services, has a powerful tool for unsubscribing from newsletters, a built-in package tracker, and a ton more. Free on Google Play