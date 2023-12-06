Best ad blockers for Chrome 2023

Chrome is an extremely popular browser and is the default for many. But even with its built-in ad and pop-up blockers, you may have noticed that you still see many of these things in your browsing sessions. This is for a few reasons, but mainly because those ads generate revenue for the browser — not just Chrome.

Some ads aren't bad and can actually be useful. Unfortunately, not all ads are that way and can be a bad actor that is designed to look like a normal ad but, instead, is a phishing scheme, adware, or malicious download. So, to better protect your information, we've put together a list of the best ad blockers for Chrome.

Staff pick AdBlock Free at Chrome Store Easy and reliable On top of blocking pop-up ads, part of what makes AdBlock one of the best ad blockers for Chrome is that it keeps banner ads from downloading within the content you're reading and stops commercials from showing in YouTube videos. AdBlock doesn't ask for personal information before installing the browser extension, and it doesn't keep information about your browser history or other online activity. AdBlocker Ultimate Free at Chrome Store Adware and virus blocking AdBlocker Ultimate stops every kind of ad, which is what you'd expect from one of the best Ad blockers for Chrome. But it doesn't have a whitelist, so there is no way to make an exception for an ad or pop-up to get through. This is a good way to protect yourself from phishing schemes that tend to look like legitimate ads and stop malicious downloads that sometimes hide in enticing ads. Ghostery Free at Chrome Store Advanced privacy One of Ghostery's tools to make it onto our list of best ad blockers for Chrome is how it helps stop social media ad trackers and website cookies by taking you to the privacy policy and opt-out pages, which are often hard to find. It stops site analytic programs and prohibits video ads from automatically starting. It blocks both pop-up and banner ads in online content. uBlock Origin Free at Chrome Store Light on resources uBlock Origin uses very little of your computer's resources, so using this ad blocker doesn't cause drag or slow down while online. You choose from lists of ads you'd like to block, including banner and video ads, but you can create your own filters based on lists of host files. uBlock Origin also stops some malware and trackers. AdBlock Plus (ABP) Free at Chrome Store Open source program AdBlock Plus blocks ads with trackers and malicious downloads attached to them but does allow legitimate or acceptable ads that tend to help websites earn a little bit of revenue. It uses an open-source code that, if tech-savvy, you can modify and add on additional features. Fair AdBlocker by STANDS Free at Chrome Store Block Google ads Fair AdBlocker is highly rated among users. It blocks pop-up ads, overlays and expanding ads, and ads that show in email accounts, like Yahoo and AOL. It stops videos from automatically playing and has advanced filters to block ads on Facebook and Google search results.

Our recommendations

These browser extensions tap into long lists of ad companies to stop pop-ups, banner ads, video commercials, and other online ads. On a more productive level, the best blockers also stop trackers from capturing your browser history and following your online activity. Since people have become smarter about creating malware and phishing schemes, you'll want that extra protection built right into the browser.

We recommend AdBlock because of how easy it is to use and the extensive amount of ads it automatically blocks, including banner and video ads. It doesn't track your online movements or keep tabs on your browser history, making it secure, too. AdBlock also requires no personal information before downloading the Chrome browser extension.

Ghostery is another good ad-blocking option, but it's unique because it takes you to websites' privacy policies and opt-out forms — super helpful. It stops all sorts of cookies and trackers, including those on social media pages, plus annoying ads and pop-ups. Ghostery isn't as widely used and known as AdBlock and doesn't block as many ads, so AdBlock is our overall best pick.

Several browsers, including Chrome, have started to block access to webpages when it detects an ad blocker is on. Access will be granted once the block is disabled. If you find this happening often with the sites you visit, it may be better to invest in a VPN. Several have ad blockers built into them, but they also do a fantastic job of shielding all your online activity in a way that doesn't tip off the browser or website. It is nearly impossible for cookies to figure out your online movements, and your browser history is erased immediately after you close the browser. VPNs not only stop pop-up ads but also cut down on the personalized ads that show on social media and other sites based on search terms you've recently used.