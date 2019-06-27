Our devices have become so versatile that they are practically an extension of us. However, the charging cables included don't really meet all of the needs, especially if you own a myriad of other devices that may not have the same charging ports. If you want a USB cable that does it all, we have found the best 2-in-1 USB cables that money can buy.

What's our favorite cable?

When it comes to finding the "best" 2-in-1 cable, the choices can be a built overwhelming. Luckily, Nomad makes this easier with its Universal Cable as it not only sports an end with USB-C and microUSB, but the other end includes an attachment for the standard USB-A port. Plus, this has been 10K Mil-Spec tested for durability, and sports a max output of 60W for quick charging capabilities.

The most interesting pick of the lot has to be the JianHan Magnetic Charger. In addition to getting a braided cable, you have magnetic tips that can be swapped out based on whichever device you are using. Or, you could leave them in the devices that you need, providing some dust protection and just move the cable between devices.

One of the most versatile cables is actually a 2-pack from CHOETECH, as the company provides a regular straight cable and a coiled cable. The coiled cable makes it possible for you to keep your device close, without needing to worry about getting tangled up accidentally. Meanwhile, the straight cable does just what you would expect, and versatility is the name of the game so it works perfectly.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.