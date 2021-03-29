Best 18W chargers for Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 Android Central 2021
Your smartphone is on you 24/7, which means it's important that it remains powered up at all times. Thankfully, 18W charging, also called fast charging, has arrived, and it works with many phones, including the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5. While these two devices have batteries that already last all day on a charge, that doesn't you can't take advantage of fast charging to get on with your day. This is where having an extra 18W fast charger can help, and these are the best 18W chargers for Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.
- Straight from the source: Google 18W USC-C Power Adapter
- Fold it up: Aukey Minima Fast Charger
- Cable included: Eaxxfly USB-C Fast Wall Charger
- Basic brick: EWUONU USB C Charger
- Super tough: Noot Products USB C Wall Charger
- Kitted out: VELOGK USB C Fast Charger Kit
- Extra-long cable: Superer 18W Fast Charger
- Extra outlet: Pursun USB Wall Charger
- On-the-go: Xcentz Portable Charger
- Pocketable power: RAVPower USB C Charger
- For the car: Amazon Basics USB-C Car Charger
- Two-for-one: CHOETECH USB-C Charger – 2-pack
Straight from the source: Google 18W USC-C Power AdapterStaff pick
You can't go wrong by going straight to the source for an 18W charger. Google offers its own 18W charge for purchase separately, but it also comes with the device, complete with a charging brick and USB-C-to-USB-C cable. Finished in white just like the original charger that comes in the box, it's great to keep around as a spare.
Fold it up: Aukey Minima Fast Charger
This wall charger has a foldable plug, making it easy to pop into your bag or briefcase and take with you to use at home or on the go. It has a 20W Power Delivery (PD) enabled USB-C port that provides up to 3 amps of power to charge a multitude of devices, including the Pixel 4a and 5. Devices are protected from excessive current, overheating, and overcharging thanks to built-in safeguards. Keep in mind, though, that it doesn't come with the charging cable.
Cable included: Eaxxfly USB-C Fast Wall Charger
It's always a good idea to have a few extra charging cables lying around so you can charge wherever and whenever you need to. This charger comes with both a PD Power Adapter and 3.3-foot USB-C-to-USB-C cable so you can charge directly in a Type-C outlet or use the power brick to plug into a traditional AC outlet. And it's affordable, so get some extras.
Basic brick: EWUONU USB C Charger
This basic and affordable 18W charger is finished in white with a slim, rectangular brick that won't block a second AC outlet in a two-outlet wall plate. It comes with the 6.6-foot USB-C-to-USB-C cable, and has advanced safety features to ensure intelligent and safe charging. It's all backed up with an 18-month warranty.
Super tough: Noot Products USB C Wall Charger
The 6-foot braided cable that comes with this 18W USB-C PD 3.0 charger makes it extra-tough and perfect to use on the go since it can withstand everyday wear and tear. Like other 18W chargers, it can recharge your devices up to three times faster than a standard charger and is compatible with virtually any of the latest USB-C mobile devices.
Kitted out: VELOGK USB C Fast Charger Kit
Whether you want to charge at home, from a USB-C or AC outlet, or even in the car, this kit has you covered. It includes an 18W wall charger, a pair of three-foot nylon braided USB-C-to-USB-C cables, and a 27W PD car charger. The company says the wall charger can charge a Google Pixel phone to 70% in just an hour and it meets all of the required safety standards. The dual-port car charger, meanwhile, can charge two phones at the same time using one USB-C and one USB-A port.
Extra-long cable: Superer 18W Fast Charger
Don't you hate when you have to reach over the side table to keep using your smartphone while it's plugged into the wall outlet? This charger comes with a super-long 7.5-foot cable so you can comfortably pull it over to you on the couch while you continue to text away. It's available in either standard white or sleek back.
Extra outlet: Pursun USB Wall Charger
While this charger doesn't come with a cable, it does have an extra USB-A outlet so you can use it to turn one AC outlet into two, able to charge both your Google Pixel phone and a second device via USB. Or use a USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable if you have one handy to charge a second USB-C phone. Both ports deliver 1 Amps output and can be used with non-Quick Charge-enabled devices as well.
On-the-go: Xcentz Portable Charger
Slide this handy charger into your backpack or bag and use it exclusively on the go for backup battery power when you need it. It has a 10,000mAh capacity, and offers 18W PD fast charging of USB-C devices. It's smaller than a credit card and available in five color options. It has both a fast-charge USB-C and regular USB-A port for charging two devices at once.
Pocketable power: RAVPower USB C Charger
This stylish black charger is mall and lightweight enough to fit into your pocket at just 2.8 ounces, and has two ports: one 18W PD USB-C port and a second USB-A port for charging another device or using a USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable (cable not included). When it isn't plugged into an outlet, the prongs neatly fold into the housing, making it very portable.
For the car: Amazon Basics USB-C Car Charger
It's annoying to have to bring your charging cable from the house to the car and back again. This car charger has a USB-C cable built right in, so even if you forgot you unplugged your USB-C cable to bring it with you, there will always be a permanent extra cable there to use. Along with this cable, which connects to the bottom of the circular 12V adapter, is a second 12W USB-A port for charging another device on the go.
Two-for-one: CHOETECH USB-C Charger – 2-pack
Why get just one when you can get two extra chargers? This set comes with one black and one white so you can keep one in your overnight or day trip bag or suitcase for travel purposes and the other one at home. With protection built in for everything from over-current to over-voltage, over-heating, and short-circuiting, they are small and compact enough such that you could plug both in at the same time in a two-outlet wall plate.
Why use an 18W charger?
Quick charging is a great way to give your smartphone just enough juice to get you through the next few hours, or even the next day, without having to sit and wait for the slow standard charging process. With a quick charger, the voltage jumps dramatically so a phone or other mobile device with a battery big enough can get to about 80% charge in just over half an hour. This includes the Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 5.
Thus, the best 18W chargers for Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 will be able to provide them with the sufficient power they need in an ultra-fast period of time.
But when it comes to a product you're going to plug into an expensive tech device, I'm always wary of non-reputable third-party brands. You can usually rely on reviews, verify they meet safety standards, and make sure the product has a good track record to ease your mind. But the best option is always to go with the original, which is why I picked the official Google charger as the best option.
But that isn't to say that third-party chargers are sub-par or don't work. I have plenty of them littered around my house, each chosen for a different reason. For example, I love the idea of the extra-long cable with the Superer USB-C charger. Even though I have a Qi wireless charger on the side table in my living room, I still prefer using an actual cable. Not only is it faster, but you can continue to use the phone while it's charging. And because our power bar is up against the wall, I used to have to sit on the edge of my couch in order to continue using my phone until I grabbed a longer cable with enough slack for me to sit comfortably.
For the car, or in a place where the cable will be used by everyone in the family, constantly being pulled and twisted, I love that the Noot Products USB C Wall Charger has a rugged braided cable design that can withstand anxious kids tugging on it or getting trampled when someone leaves it on the floor.
If you do decide you want to go wireless, or get a wireless charger instead, which are great for the office desk or night stand, check out the best Google Pixel 5 wireless chargers, though note that these won't work with the 4a without a separate Qi wireless charging adapter attached to it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best cases for your brand new Pixel 4a 5G!
The Pixel 4a 5G looks boring in Just Black, but we can fix that! These cases are fun, fashionable, functional, and ready to carry your Pixel 4a 5G into the future.
Charging is better than ever on the Pixel 5 with these wireless chargers
Wireless charging on past Pixels was always a bit of a guessing game. Unique profiles and speeds meant that you had to search high and low to find chargers that worked. Thankfully with the Pixel 5, things are much more mainstream and chargers are more widely available.
These are the absolute best Pixel 5 cases you can buy right now
Even if the Pixel 5 doesn't have a glass back, it still needs a case before you take it outside the safety of your home. These are the Google Pixel 5 cases you can trust to get you through whatever chaos life brings your way.