One of the big selling points to the Oculus Quest is the lineup of games at launch. Oculus has promised experiences similar to what you can get on the Oculus Rift, bundled up in a self-contained headset that requires no cables or computers and still lets you walk around in the real world to interact with virtual objects. It's a huge accomplishment, one that has people eagerly awaiting a pre-order button.

Oculus teased a big announcement to kick off GDC, and while we didn't get the ability to buy just yet it has been confirmed the smash hit Beat Saber will be coming as a launch title!