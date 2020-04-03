VPNs usage has skyrocketed in our current social distancing reality, bu that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune for some added security and privacy protections. In fact, NordVPN is offering a timely deal on its 3-year VPN plan taking 70% off its regular price. On top of that, you'll also score an additional month or year for free. So, if you're feeling lucky, check out the deal and see what freebie you get.

Bonus savings NordVPN VPNs are super popular right now and NordVPN is one of the best services out there. This plan saves you $305 and you'll get an extra month or a whole extra year on top of the 3-year plan you've bought at no extra cost. $125.64 $430.20 $305 off See at NordVPN

Billed upfront at $126, you're saving $305 on the 3-year plan versus the regular month-to-month cost for that period of time. That drops the equivalent monthly cost down to just $3.49 making this one of the best VPN deals out there. If you get the free year on top, that monthly price is even less. Even if you get a free month it's better than nothing.

You've probably heard a lot about VPNs of late, and for good reason. They enable you to keep your private information private, feel safe in the knowledge that your device's security is intact, and get around geographical barriers that otherwise restrict online content.

NordVPN offers a secure, fast and anonymous browsing experience. It uses military-grade 256-bit AES encryption, DNS Leak Protection, and keeps no logs about user activity so you surf anonymously. NordVPN is also speedy and has an unlimited bandwidth so there's no data cap to worry about. In terms of coverage, NordVPN has one of the highest server counts meaning you're more likely to get a fast and reliable connection. There are 5,000+ servers in NordVPN's network spread across 58 countries. It's also got a large set of additional features like Double VPN, P2P-dedicated servers, automatic kill switch, and much more.

It works on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows, so you can protect whatever devices you use most. There's also support for Linux and Android TV, as well as browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. Your subscription allows you to have 6 devices protected simultaneously and you can even use NordVPN with your router to protect all of the devices in your home while using up only one of those slots. Check out our NordVPN review for a more in-depth look at its pros and cons. We also named it on our list of the best VPNs of 2020.

NordVPN has a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free. If you don't want to commit to the 3-year plan, there are some solid savings on the 1-year and 2-year plans, though you'll miss out on the additional free month or year promotion.

