Charging your devices efficiently is important if you want to reach full power quicker. That's why a charger like the Aukey 60W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C Wall Charger is an essential pickup. Right now it's on sale for just $15.59 via Amazon when you clip the coupon on its product page. Without the code, the device is going for $26 and has old for as high as $30 recently. This is one of the best prices around and a great deal if you need a USB-C wall charger.
Is one port just not enough? Grab Aukey's 2-port 30W charger that includes USB-C and USB-A. It's on sale for as low as $12.79 when you clip the on-page coupon and use a Prime membership during checkout. That's down from a $20 street price. This one doesn't quite have the output of the one above, but it may work better for you if you have multiple devices you need to plug in.
40% Savings
Aukey 60W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C Wall Charger
This charger features Power Delivery and is perfect for USB-C powered laptops and smartphones. Its advanced power chip makes it super efficient and regulates the internal temp. Just clip the coupon at Amazon to save 40% today.
$15.59
$28.97 $13 off
The Aukey USB-C charger includes 60W Power Delivery and is perfect for any of your USB-C powered devices. Charge laptops like the 13-inch MacBook Pro or the Dell XPS 13. It can also work with smartphones and tablets like the iPad Pro, the Nintendo Switch, and more. It's also a very fast charger with the ability to max out a laptop battery in less than two hours.
The device has an advanced GaN power chip. That might not sound too impressive to you, but it dramatically improves the charging efficiency while still regulating the internal components. The charger will stay cool and never overheat, even when it's working hard to give you all the power you need.
The power system is 35% smaller than other chargers, including the ones that come with your laptop. It also has a foldable plug. The size and the weight and the foldable design means it's great for travel. It also has built-in safeguards to protect it from things like overheating, short circuiting, overcharging, and more, so you don't have to worry about it malfunctioning or anything like that.
Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
