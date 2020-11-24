Aukey introduced the Omnia series of USB-C Power Delivery chargers back at CES — god, January feels like a lifetime ago, doesn't it? — and even since they've been dominating our charger roundups for everything from Chromebooks and phones to high-powered 60W and 100W roundups. This is the first year they've been around for Black Friday and they're basically all on sale right now!
Aukey Omnia chargers come in a wide variety of wattages and port configurations, but they're all top-notch quality without being as pricey as Anker or as bulky as manufacturer chargers. In addition, since these are all Power Delivery chargers, you can use them to charge your phones, tablets, power banks, and other USB-C accessories.
I'm partial to the Aukey Omnia Duo 65W because you get one USB-C port for the laptop and one USB-A port for charging your phone while still being a nicely compact charger, but the Omnia 61W single-port charger for $25.49 is also hard to pass up.
Black Friday Charger Deals
Aukey Omnia Duo 65W Fast Charger | $21 off at Amazon
This super-compact charger is perfect for Chromebook or MacBooks and you get a USB-A port for charging a phone, watch, or other legacy peripheral at the same time.
Aukey Omnia 61W PD charger | $5 off at Amazon
If you don't need a secondary port on your Chromebook charger, Aukey's single-port 61W charger is an excellently compact charger that's perfect for slipping into crowded power strips in the computer lab.
Aukey Omnia 90W 3-Port PD Charger | 25% off with coupon at Amazon
This charger gives you two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, which you can mix and match to fast charge a MacBook and a Chromebook, a laptop and a tablet, or a laptop and a phone and a power bank. With the 25% coupon, you get a lower price than its advertised Black Friday price ($39.99).
AUKEY Omnia 100W PD Charger | $17 off with coupon at Amazon
For the most powerful and compact charger, you can't deny the AUKEY Omnia 100W PD Charger is one that stands out for how little it sticks out. Be sure to clip the coupon to get the best discount!
Aukey's going to have even more chargers — as well as wireless chargers, power banks, and headphones — on the actual Black Friday, but why wait when the deals are already so good? And while you're grabbing a new charger, be sure to grab some cables, too! Aukey's 60W USB-C Cable 2-pack is down to $6.29 at checkout with today's coupon, which is even lower than the Black Friday prices Aukey is advertising for later this week. $3.15 a cable for a durable 6.6-ft cable is an impossibly good deal and you should snatch it up right now before it sells out.
