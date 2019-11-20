Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars bundleSource: Samsung

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is right around the corner, and to celebrate the latest Star Wars movie, Samsung recently unveiled the gorgeous Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition.

The bundle is quite expensive at $1,299, but for Star Wars fans, it looks like a dream-come-true. You get a Star Wars-themed Note 10+, Galaxy Buds, a leather case with Kylo Ren's iconic helmet on it, special packaging, and more.

You can purchase the bundle on December 13 in the U.S., and looking through the AC forums, it has a lot of our members pretty excited.

Relletti

It looks nice!

j_hansen

Sure it's a nice bundle, but not if you already have a Note 10 plus 5G, pay full whack for that St&aring;r Wars one and take a big loss on your current *same* device...... Big F to that.

me just saying

too bad it does not include all the star wars movies - past, present and future :-)

gernerttl

Yeah. That red S Pen is slicker than whale snot.

Now, we've gotta ask — Are you going to buy the Star Wars-themed Galaxy Note 10 bundle?

