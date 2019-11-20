Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is right around the corner, and to celebrate the latest Star Wars movie, Samsung recently unveiled the gorgeous Galaxy Note 10+ Star Wars Special Edition.

The bundle is quite expensive at $1,299, but for Star Wars fans, it looks like a dream-come-true. You get a Star Wars-themed Note 10+, Galaxy Buds, a leather case with Kylo Ren's iconic helmet on it, special packaging, and more.

You can purchase the bundle on December 13 in the U.S., and looking through the AC forums, it has a lot of our members pretty excited.