If you have a Galaxy S9, S9+, or Note 9, chances are your phone has been updated to Android 9 Pie. As you probably know by now, that Pie update also includes a refreshed interface that Samsung is calling "One UI."

One UI brings a lot to the table, but without a doubt, the biggest change is the new aesthetic. UI elements have been brought down to lower parts of the screen so that they're easier to reach, everything's more rounded, icons have been updated, and a lot more.

We're fans of the new design, but looking through the AC forums, it's rather apparent that people are feeling quite mixed about it.