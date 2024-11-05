Samsung Galaxy S24 and S23 start receiving November update

What you need to know

Samsung has begun rolling out the November security patch for its flagship series in the U.S.

The carrier-locked Galaxy S24 and S23 Plus models in the U.S. have started receiving the firmware this week.

The update comprises 38 vulnerability fixes in the Android operating system and 13 bug fixes in the One UI OS.

Samsung began rolling out the monthly security updates to its flagship Galaxy S24 series and its predecessor models this week. The updates include the latest security patch and some bug fixes.

As noted by SamMobile, the Galaxy S24 models in the U.S. seem to be the first set of phones to get the November security patch, including the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S24 Ultra. All these models from the country are carrier-locked versions, and the firmware includes the S92xUSQS4AXJA version.

It further comprises multiple vulnerabilities found in the previous software version. The publication notes that the security patch has 38 vulnerability fixes for the Android 14 OS the devices ship with and another 13 in Samsung’s One UI. The former is believed to have high-risk vulnerabilities, and it is encouraging to see the company tackle them with a prompt rollout of the latest security update.

However, the rollout is not limited to the Galaxy S24 series but also to the previous iterations—the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The update bears the S911xSQS5CXI8 firmware version, which is also rolling to the carrier-unlocked versions of these models in the U.S.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The aforementioned Galaxy device owners in the U.S. can navigate to their device’s Settings > Software update > and hit Download and Install. The rollout of the latest firmware for carrier-locked versions is likely gradual, and handset owners across regions might receive it in the coming weeks.

The latest security patch comes amidst the anticipated One UI 7 beta rollout, tipped to bring a major revamp for the Galaxy devices. Recent leaks have indicated that the beta for the Android 15-based update will likely debut soon, likely in the coming weeks. Samsung has already indicated that the stable One UI 7 update will commence next year, likely with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series.

Aside from the revamp, One UI 7 ought to bring numerous new features, including smoother animations across the interface. Smarter notifications are also tipped to be coming with the latest operating system, which should likely work similarly to Apple’s notification summary that ventured recently with the iOS 18 update to iPhones.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors