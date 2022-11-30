OnePlus 10 Pro update brings the November security patch and a host of improvements

What you need to know

OnePlus has a new update rollout to its flagship 10 series phone.

The OnePlus 10 Pro gets an OxygenOS update in select regions.

The update includes the latest November 2022 security patch next to performance improvements.

OnePlus has announced a new stable OxygenOS update to its flagship handset, which features the latest monthly patch.

In its community thread post (opens in new tab), OnePlus announced the new OxygenOS C.22 update to its flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone. It is an incremental update with IN NE2211_11.C.22, EU NE2213_11.C.22, and NA NE2215_11.C.22 build numbers implicating the rollout for Indian, European, and North American markets, respectively.

The changelog of the new update includes several recent system modifications, including the latest November 2022 Android security patch, just in time for December to roll around. Other enhancements also improve the stability of Wi-Fi, the community thread notes. Multiple system stability and performance updates are said to enhance the number of apps running actively in the background.

The OxygenOS C.22 update also fixes several issues on the OnePlus flagship. These include a fix to screen flickering often seen when shifting to Dark mode and using the in-screen fingerprint sensor. The new update has fixed the other minor display issue affecting the lock screen's background.

The other nifty fixes with the new Oxygen C.22 update aim to stop the camera app from crashing in specific scenarios and address a lag issue while switching between the apps.

OnePlus says the said firmware will come as an OTA update to a smaller percentage of people starting Tuesday; a broader rollout is expected across regions in the coming days.

As suggested earlier, it is the second potential upgrade to the OnePlus 10 Pro after the stable OxygenOS 13 was released in September. The upgrade brought a new Aquamorphic Design next to improved earbuds connectivity.

OnePlus announced on Wednesday an improved update promise for its devices, with smartphones launched in 2023 receiving four OS upgrades and five years of security patches. This matches what Samsung provides for its best Android phones and bests Google by one OS upgrade.