OxygenOS 13 stable release begins its gradual rollout to OnePlus 10 Pro users

What you need to know

OnePlus is gradually rolling out a stable release of OxygenOS 13 to 10 Pro users.

The update includes the phone's new Aquamorphic Design, improved earbud connectivity, and other improvements.

With the 10 Pro receiving its stable build, the OnePlus 10T has recently gone into a "short-term closed beta" for its OxygenOS 13 update.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is finally receiving a stable release of the OxygenOS 13 software.

OxygenOS 13 is OnePlus' skin atop Android 13, which has already undergone a couple of beta tests. The Chinese OEM announced today via its Community Forums (opens in new tab) that the stable release of OxygenOS 13 will first begin its rollout for beta testers. Users who did not participate in the beta test will see a gradual rollout after.

Those updating in North America will find the update carrying build number NE2215_11.C.19, European users will see build NE2213_11.C.19, and those in India will update to build NE2211_11.C.19.

The update post for OxygenOS 13 details all of the changes and features included with the new software patch. A feature that's been added is the change to a new "Aquamorphic Design." This unique design provides its own brand of theme colors for "enhanced visual comfort." The new feature has also made animations feel much more natural and eye-catching.

OxygenOS 13 has also optimized its earbud connectivity. This update should make connecting your OnePlus Buds Z2 even easier with a seamless experience. OnePlus 10 Pro users who are updating will find the new "Meeting Assistant." This new assistant is said to bring about a better meeting connection and a new option to make your notifications subtle and less distracting.

On the mobile gaming side, OxygenOS 13 has been upgraded to include HyperBoost GPA 4.0. The new feature will help boost your frame rate (FPS) and balance your phone's performance and power consumption during intense gaming moments.

This stable rollout follows the launch of ColorOS 13 for the OPPO Find X5 series, which unsurprisingly bears a striking resemblance to OnePlus'. Both software updates include an Aquamorphic Design, optimizations to the Always On display, and Bitmoji animation improvements.

We're still waiting on the OnePlus 10T to receive its OxygenOS 13 update. However, the device has recently entered a closed beta test for users in India, meaning we'll likely wait a bit longer for a stable launch. The test is open to the first one hundred people as OnePlus has labeled the test as a "short-term Closed Beta Project."

There have also been a couple of leaks surrounding the potential OnePlus 11 Pro that the company may reveal later this year, sporting the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Given the time frame, that device may launch with Android 13 out of the box.