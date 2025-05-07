What you need to know

Honor Magic 7 Pro gets access to Android 16 Beta 3 and test run, and see what this new OS feels like on their phones.

The company put out a detailed guide for developers and advanced users who'd like to test out the new software.

Honor cautions that this is not for general users and says that there's a low probability of the phone restarting in some scenarios once it is updated.

Honor announced today that those with an Honor Magic 7 Pro device will be able to experience Android 16 Beta 3 as it has been made available for developers. In an email to Android Central, the company added that the HONOR Magic7 Pro is one of the first phones globally to support this preview.

The company added that this Android 16 Beta 3 preview will give developers early access to new features and performance of the OS, firsthand. It will also give them access to new APIs and tools that could help developers fine-tune the user experience before the stable version of the OS is officially launched later in June.

That said, it should be noted that Pixel phones are currently on Android 16 Beta 4, but this is the first Android 16 beta version available for the Honor's Magic 7 Pro.

"This marks another milestone in HONOR’s close collaboration with Google. HONOR was also among the first to roll out Android 15 Beta 1 in 2024 for the Magic 6 Pro and Magic V2," the company said in an email.

Furthermore, in a detailed post, the company laid out steps for developers to safely upgrade their phones. And if you are a general user, the company recommends that you wait until the official stable launch of the OS later this year.

Developers who plan on installing the Beta version can do so through Honor's official page, which has the upgrade package uploaded onto the website. All that you need to do is download the corresponding upgrade package based on your device. Make sure adb, Python environment, and Honor Suite are available for PC. Secondly, developers need to have more than 60GB of space on their phones.

Following this, go to Settings > About phone, tap Build number seven times to enable developer mode, then go to System & updates > Developer options to enable USB debugging and connect the device to PC via USB cable. The next steps are detailed in Honor's blog post.

Lastly, the OEM notes that this upgrade will not erase any data, and recommends that you back up your phone beforehand.

"The upgraded new system adopts a brand new user partition, which is not shared with the original one, and the data of the original user partition is unavailable on the new system," the company added.