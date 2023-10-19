One UI 6 Beta 3 fixes Galaxy Z Fold 5 bugs while others persist

What you need to know

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 6 Beta 3 for enrolled Galaxy Z Fold 5 testers with a few fixes specifically for the device.

Home Screen errors and navigational bar bugs appear to be squashed with the latest update marked as version ZWJ8.

There are still several "known issues" plaguing the One UI 6 software, with one of those involving the Fold 5's camera speed.

Nearly two weeks after Samsung pushed its Android 14 beta to its latest book-style foldable, another is appearing for enrolled testers.

One of our Galaxy Z Fold 5s has received a software update, which is boosting testers up to One UI 6 Beta 3, marked as version ZWJ8. The changelog is a bit minimal this time around, as there are only three Fold 5-specific fixes included with the patch.

Those fixes are as follows:

Fixed Home Screen operation error that sometimes occurs: Background screen display error, icon display error, and task bar display error.

Fixed an issue where the Navigation bar gesture home key does not work.

Fixed an issue where sometimes F/C occurs during Smart Select Crop operation in Landscape mode Edge panel.

A couple of common issues are listed, and those involve a fix for a blank screen at times appearing when the Quick Panel is accessed. Another is in regard to overall SW stability.

As usual, Samsung is calling attention to a few issues it is aware of but have not been corrected in One UI 6 Beta 3. One known issue is the Fold 5's Night 300x camera speed function not working in Hyperlapse mode. A few other problems yet to be patched revolve around lock screen notifications, camera, One UI home, and some SystemUI aspects.

(Image credit: Android Central)

After a delay, the Fold 5 received its first One UI 6 beta with quite an elaborate changelog sheet to read through. Samsung then pushed the following beta a week later and again today with Beta 3.

Elsewhere, the company has been busy bringing One UI 6 testing to a few of its former flagship devices such as the Fold 4, Galaxy S21, and the Flip 4. A couple of the Korean OEM's budget phones eligible for further OS improvements have started to receive One UI 6 testing, as well.

If you've yet to enroll in the program, you may do so through the Samsung Members app. For curiosity's sake, it's not entirely clear when the company plans on rolling out One UI 6 (Android 14) to its plethora of Galaxy devices to all users. However, it has been assumed that this will happen at some point before the end of the year.