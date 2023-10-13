More Samsung phones get a taste of Android 14 with the One UI 6 beta

What you need to know

Korean users have started receiving access to the One UI 6 (Android 14) beta on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

This follows a rather large rollout for the Fold 5 which brought several additions that book-style foldable owners can test.

Access to the program is becoming available for the Flip 4, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy F23, as well.

Samsung is continuing to add more devices to its eligible testing pool for its upcoming Android 14 skin.

Users over on the Korean Samsung forums have spotted the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gaining entrance to the One UI 6 (Android 14) beta program (via SamMobile). With it spotted on the company's home soil, it's expected that those in the U.S. and its recently included regions like India, Germany, and the U.K. will receive it soon after.

After facing quite a delay, Samsung started rolling out its One UI 6 Beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 a week ago. The company needed more time to iron out the stabilization problems with its Android 14 test for its foldables, which was the cause for the delay. After punching those out, the update the Fold 5 received was quite substantial as it pulled several new features with it. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has also started receiving the beta.

Now, it looks like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is following the same update, and here are some of the highlights:

You can add custom camera widgets to your Home screen. You can set each widget to start in a specific shooting mode and save pictures in an album of your choice.

Other quick settings buttons appear in a customizable area in the middle.

A resolution button is now available in the quick settings at the top of the screen in Photo and Pro modes so you can quickly change the resolution of photos you take.

The Weather Insights widget provides more information about your local weather conditions. You can see when severe thunderstorms, snow, rain, and other events are on the forecast.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The One UI 6 download is also giving book-style foldable owners a look at its new multitasking features, such as better pop-up window functions and more.

Additionally, SamMobile reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has started to receive access to the latest OS beta program, too. The publication states the Galaxy F23 is joining in the testing fun as a user on X noticed its availability appear for India. Those in the region with the device (and enrolled) should notice firmware version E236BXXU4ZWJ2 pulling a 2.6GB download size.

Lastly, Galaxy S21 owners in the U.S. are now eligible for the One UI 6 beta. The update is stated to include the latest October 2023 security patch.

If you are planning on hopping into the beta program with any of the previously mentioned devices, it'll be wise to do so through the Samsung Members app. More importantly, it's not entirely clear when the company plans on releasing One UI 6 (Android 14) across all of its Galaxy devices in a stable fashion. However, we are closing in on the year's end, so it's not outlandish to think we're encroaching on its release.