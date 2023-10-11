Galaxy S23 series grabs several vulnerability fixes with the October 2023 patch

What you need to know

The Galaxy S23 series is starting to receive the October 2023 security patch in Europe and India.

The patch features 12 vulnerability and exposure fixes alongside 32 "high" and two "critical" priority fixes.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series has received Beta 5 for One UI 6 while the Fold 5 has just entered the fray, a stable rollout may not be far away.

Samsung is busy rolling out a continuance of its monthly security updates for a few devices here in the middle of the week.

According to SamMobile, the October 2023 security patch is now arriving on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra for those in Europe and India. For the former, users in the region should find firmware version S911BXXS3AWIF available. Consumers in India should find firmware S918BXXS3AWIG.

Even though the patch is quite light, arriving as a 350MB download, Samsung's changelog states it is looking to correct 12 vulnerabilities and exposures with the patch. However, in total, the patch contains 32 "high" fixes and two "critical" vulnerabilities.

For what Samsung is fixing, the patch aims to remove the ability for an attacker to connect to a user's Wi-Fi without manual input from the owner of the device. Another fix involves correcting a vulnerability where attackers could launch activities, alongside several other crucial problems that Samsung will not disclose due to fear of drawing attention.

Aside from Samsung's current flagship series, the company is rolling out the October patch to the Galaxy A52 with version number A528BXXS5EWJ1 in Europe. Additional devices to receive the patch are as follows:

As always, your device should download the update automatically once it's received, but if not, you can manually check by heading into your Settings > Software update.

We are awaiting big things from Samsung — basically, it's full release of One UI 6 (Android 14) for its Galaxy devices. The Galaxy S23 series grabbed One UI 6 Beta 5 a couple of weeks ago, which was a bit lighter as the company aimed to get some nasty, persistent bugs out of the way. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 just entered the testing fray a few days ago, as well.

Although, with the flagship series so far into its beta, it could indicate that we're not too far from a stable launch of the Korean OEM's Android 14 skin. Additionally, following the release of that OS update will be its Good Lock 6 software, which aims to refine what users know.