Galaxy S23 series' One UI 6 beta may arrive a week before Samsung Unpacked

What you need to know

One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series may begin next week, with older devices receiving it sometime after.

The new software may see a stable release before the year's end.

A rumor suggests One UI 6 may bring an always-on display, inspired by Apple's iPhone, to Galaxy devices and "better" lock screen widgets.

Samsung's Unpacked event is slated for July 26 at 7 am ET.

Those waiting for "what's next" for Samsung may be in for an earlier software treat. According to information obtained by SamMobile, Samsung may look to begin its One UI 6 beta program for the Galaxy S23 series during the third week of July. Moreover, the company will allegedly "gradually roll out" the beta to older devices once its 2023 series receives it first.

Taking the rumor at face value, this would mean the program would begin next week.

SamMobile predicts that Samsung consumers may see a stable rollout of the new One UI 6 software (based on Android 14) at some point before the year's end.

Additionally, Twitter tipster itnyang posted a fan-made render to portray some potential new features of the One UI 6 software (via SamMobile). It's rumored that One UI 6 will bring an AOD (always on display) similar to Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max to Galaxy devices. The second change is rumored to involve the use of "better" widgets for the lock screen.

"Better," in this case, seems to involve letting users utilize home screen widgets on their lock screen. Using widgets on a Galaxy device's lock screen isn't anything new, however, they are tailored specifically for the lock screen (which is the difference).

(Image credit: itnyang / Twitter)

Regarding the potential rollout of the One UI 6 beta, this is the second time we're hearing rumors that it may release before this month's end. This timeframe is earlier than usual, but that could be because Samsung was spotted internally testing the new software on the Galaxy S23 series back in May. The South Korean tech giant was doing so "two months in advance" if we were to look back on previous years.

Samsung has kept much of what One UI 6 may offer users under wraps as we approach the earlier summer Unpacked event. The only other feature we might see came via Samsung's VP late last year, as he mentioned the company was interested in seamless updates for the new software.

Samsung is quite the busy bee this month as we may have a new beta on our hands, but also its Unpacked event is set to take place on July 26. The company stated folks can watch the event taking place in Seoul, South Korea, at 7 am ET on Samsung's official YouTube channel. It's there that we will see the company's next wave of foldables: the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5 alongside the Galaxy Watch 6.