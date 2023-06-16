One UI 6 (Android 14) beta tipped to reach the Galaxy S23 in July

What you need to know

Samsung's One UI 6 beta may begin during the third week of July, according to new rumors.

This beta program may begin with the Galaxy S23 series before incorporating older devices after.

The timing would see the beta program beginning a week before Samsung's Unpacked event in Seoul where could learn more about the OS.

As development for Android 14 heads down the homestretch, Samsung device owners may not have to wait long to sample their new OS.

Allegedly, Samsung's One UI 6 beta program (based on Android 14) is preparing to begin during the third week of July, per information received by SamMobile. Users with a device belonging to the latest Galaxy S23 series may be the first to enter this beta before it trickles down to other past-gen devices.

Last month, Samsung was spotted beginning its internal testing of the One UI 6 software in the newer S23 series alongside 2022's wave of foldable phones. It was then that people started to notice the Korean tech giant was doing so "two months" in advance when compared to previous years. With its internal testing starting much sooner, it makes sense that its public beta program would begin sooner, too.

The information obtained by SamMobile doubles down on a leak we heard almost two weeks ago that spoke to Samsung's possible timeframe for the new beta program. Rumors mentioned the company eyeing a potential "mid-July" window to roll it out, so we'll take an alleged third week in July roll out for the new software's beta.

Google has already rolled out its Beta 3 build, which means the latest OS has crossed a major hurdle as we approach its full release later this summer. With this milestone reached by Google, Samsung (and others) can begin preparing betas for their skins atop the new software now that it is stable.

Unfortunately, there isn't much about Samsung's One UI 6 to speak about. We have some new features and minor UI changes coming for devices with Android 14, as found in previous betas. However, Samsung's VP mentioned late last year that the company was interested in offering seamless updates with One UI 6.

The company confirmed its summer Unpacked event would be held earlier and on home soil in Seoul, South Korea. Considering this should take place a week after the One UI 6 beta program begins, perhaps we'll see a few teasers about what to expect from the Korean OEM.

Additionally, SamMobile speculates a full stable rollout of One UI 6 may happen a couple of months after Android 14 fully launches in August.