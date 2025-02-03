Blackmagic's camera app gets upgraded for the Galaxy S25 series and more

What you need to know

Blackmagic is updating its app with support for the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Tab S9, as well as the new Samsung S25 series.

With new features that will allow the user to control and monitor multiple devices at the same time.

The new update allows users to adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and ISO, all in a single tap.

Blackmagic announced that it is rolling out an Android 2.0 update, adding support for Android tablets, including Xiaomi Pad 6 and Samsung Tab S9, as well as the new Galaxy S25 series.

Launched in June 2024 on Google Play, the professional-grade Blackmagic Camera app was originally available for very few Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices, and now it's expanded its compatibility to the most recent devices.

With the new update, users can remotely control and monitor multiple devices at the same time, while picking one of their devices to be the controller for the camera. Once the controller device is chosen, users can view each camera’s shots in a multi-view and begin recording through them. Users can also tap on their device's screen to lock in focus on a subject/view.

Additionally, the 'heads-up display' feature on the app shows everything from status and record parameters to focus peaking and framing guides for shots.

The blog post claims that this app will help you control the outcome of the shots just as well as a digital film camera. This means customers can adjust settings such as frame rate, shutter angle, white balance, and ISO all in a single tap, "or record directly to Blackmagic Cloud in industry-standard files up to 8K."

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

"Customers can even instantly share the footage with editors anywhere in the world using Blackmagic Cloud, even as the cameras are still recording," the blog post added.

When it comes to making multi-camera shot edits on the app, the post adds that they have made it a breeze with its sync bin to select the perfect cutaway in shoots. Users can also simply scroll up and down the timeline and view all the clips that sync to the point in the timeline so they can pick the best cutaway. Using the 'source overwrite edit' option will allow you to add the selected clip to the timeline, and it will automatically sync to the next clip below it.

This new update also adds support for capturing up to 120 and 240fps on supported Sony Xperia devices, along with support for Tilta Nucleus USB devices for lens control.

Blackmagic Camera Android 2.0 is now on the Google Play Store for free. If your device is compatible, download it and start shooting professional-quality videos.