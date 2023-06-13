Xiaomi Pad 6 launches in India ahead of Galaxy Tab S9 series

What you need to know

Xiaomi Pad 6 goes official with an 11-inch 144Hz refresh rate display.

The tablet is powered by a massive 8840mAh battery that supports 33W fast charge.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 ships with Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.

Xiaomi Pad 6 has gone official in India. It comes as the successor to the Pad 5, which launched in 2021, and brings quite a few upgrades to the chipset and display.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 looks familiar to the Pad 5 in terms of design. It comes with a fairly sizeable 11-inch display with a 2.8K resolution and some notable upgrades from the predecessor, such as an improved 144Hz refresh rate and increased peak brightness from 500 to 550 nits.

In terms of dimensions, Pad 6 measures 253.95 x 165.18 x 6.51mm and weighs 490 grams. In comparison, Pad 5 weighed 511 grams, which means the new tablet could possess a lighter form factor in addition to its unibody design.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Underneath, the Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the previous model came with the Snapdragon 860. It is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of onboard (UFS 3.1) storage. The tablet ships with MIUI for Pad (MIUI 14, an Android 13-based) operating system. It comes with Split Screen, Floating Windows, and Multi Window support.

The optics remain the same as the predecessor, although the camera island on the back looks bigger than the previous model. It has a 13MP primary camera that supports video recording of up to 4K at 30fps. On the front, the tablet relies on an 8MP sensor for video calls and selfies.

The connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 support next to Wi-Fi 6. The Pad 6 charges through the USB Type-C interface (with 33W fast charging) to juice up its bigger 8840mAh battery. Additionally, it promises over two-day battery life.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The other highlights of the device include a quad-speaker setup aided by Dolby Atmos certification. It further comes with Xiaomi Smart Pen (2nd Gen), and additional accessories include Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 really looks like a decent competitor to take on some of the best cheap Android tablets. The Pad 6 costs Rs 26,999 (~$328) for the 6GB+128GB variant, and the 8GB+256GB model costs Rs 28,999 (~$352). The device comes in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colorways. The sale is said to be starting from June 21.