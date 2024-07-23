Blackmagic's Camera app comes to more Android phones

What you need to know

Blackmagic Camera app now supports older Pixel, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi devices running Android 13 or later.

Originally launched in June, the app was only available for a limited range of Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models.

The updated app also adds support for larger screen viewing for better focus and exposure adjustments, multiple monitors, and follow focus control for smooth focus transitions.

Blackmagic Design is rolling out an upgraded version of its Blackmagic Camera app for Android. This update not only adds new features but also makes the app compatible with more Android phones than before.

Launched in June, the professional-grade Blackmagic Camera app was originally available only on a few Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices.

Blackmagic Design announced on Threads that it has just released the Blackmagic Camera app version 1.1 on the Google Play Store (via 9to5Google). This update now supports older Pixel and Samsung phones, as well as OnePlus and Xiaomi smartphones running Android 13 or later.

Previously, the app only worked on Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, and Google Pixel 7, 7a, 7 Pro, 8, and 8 Pro models.

A comprehensive list of newly supported devices is as follows:

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro

OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 series

Xiaomi 13 and 14 series

The updated app improves the user experience with larger screen viewing for accurate focus and exposure adjustments. It also supports connecting to multiple monitors.

Blackmagic Design also added follow-focus control so you can smoothly shift focus while filming. You can switch between three preset points in the foreground or background, making it easy to guide the viewer's attention exactly where you want it.

The update also connects with Blackmagic Cloud for Organizations, making project sharing a breeze. You can now set up teams and groups to collaborate and share materials easily.

Furthermore, there's now a screen dimming feature, perfect for shooting in low light. Plus, users can now touch up their footage with tools like noise reduction and sharpening. On top of that, the app's performance is better than ever for a smoother experience.

Blackmagic Camera version 1.1 is now on the Google Play Store. If your device is compatible, download it and start shooting professional-quality videos.