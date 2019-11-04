What you need to know
- The Android 10 update is rolling out to OnePlus 6 and 6T phones.
- The update includes many new features, such as a new UI, navigation gestures, Game Space, and blocking spam keywords in the Messages app.
- It is a staged rollout and, barring any critical bugs, will begin rolling out more widely in a few days.
In October, OnePlus announced that the Android 10 update would be coming to the OnePlus 6 and 6T in November. True to its word, OnePlus started the rollout for Android 10 on Friday, November 1 for the 6T and officially announced it via the forums on Saturday.
The OnePlus 6, however, hit a small delay because of an issue with the fingerprint sensor, which has since been resolved allowing the update to begin rolling out today.
With this update, you'll see some of the Android 10-specific features come to your OnePlus 6 or 6T, such as a new UI, enhanced location permissions for privacy, and new gestures for navigation.
There are also some OnePlus-specific features being added, including Game Space, Contextual display, and the ability to block spam keywords in the Messages app. Check the full changelog below for more info.
The update weighs in at a whopping 1.8GB, so you might want to make sure you're on Wi-Fi before beginning the update process. Like most OxygenOS updates, this one is a staged rollout with a limited number of users receiving the update in case any critical bugs occur. A wider rollout of the update will begin within the next few days.
