There's no use in waiting until the end of the month to start your Black Friday shopping — especially if you don't want to miss out on some of the best deals. We're already seeing Black Friday deals go live at major retailers like Best Buy and Target with new offers popping up pretty much every day of November.

Amazon is letting customers in on the Black Friday savings early as well with discounts on nearly all of the most popular Amazon devices, including Fire TV sticks and Echo devices. Now you can even save up to $70 on Amazon Fire Tablets, with the best offer bringing the Fire HD 10 Tablet down to $79.99. Amazon's Kid Edition Fire Tablets are on sale today as well.

If you're looking for the most affordable Amazon Fire Tablet on sale today, you'll want to check out the Fire HD 8 tablet which is now on sale for $54.99. That saves you $35 off its regular price and brings it just $5 above the Fire 7 Tablet which isn't currently discounted. The Fire HD 8 features an 8-inch HD display and comes with 32GB or 64GB storage.

Then again, at just $25 more, the Fire HD 10 Tablet is an even better option featuring a larger, 10-inch HD display at $79.99. This model comes in four different colors and lets you play games, download apps, stream content from services like Prime Video or Netflix, and more.

Amazon has Fire tablets for children too which are also on sale today. The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet is currently discounted by $40, down to $59.99, while the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition and the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablets are now on sale for $79.99 and $129.99 respectively. These tablets come with a kid-proof case and a two-year, worry-free guarantee that Amazon will replace the tablet if it breaks — no questions asked. However, one of the best reasons to buy a Kids Edition tablet is because it also comes with a year of Amazon Kids+ (valued at $69) for free. Kids+ lets your child play age-appropriate educational games, read eBooks, watch shows and movies, and more.