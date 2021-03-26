Amazon Fire tablets are already inexpensive, but never has the Fire HD 10 been more affordable than right now. Thanks to a one-day sale at Amazon, you can score the 64GB version of Amazon's 10-inch tablet with a huge $82 discount, dropping it down to a record low price of $107.99. This is one of the best Fire tablet deals we've seen, though it expires tonight so don't wait on ordering one.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best Amazon Fire tablets in 2021. It features a 10.1-inch full HD screen with 1080p resolution, stereo speakers, front and rear-facing cameras, and the model on sale today has 64GB of internal storage. If you want more space, you can expand that with a Fire tablet microSD card.

Inside, it's powered by a 2GHz octa-core processor and 2GB RAM and runs Amazon's Fire OS for features like hands-free Alexa utility and the ability to double as a convenient smart home portal to control your Ring and Blink devices. Its battery is no slouch either with up to 12 hours of usage per charge. When it comes to powering back up, you can fast-charge using USB-C.

The deal at Amazon is slated to end tonight, though it's possible that certain models will sell out before then. Right now, you can take your pick of colors so be sure to get in on the deal while you still can. Since you're saving on the tablet with the higher built-in storage capacity, why not check out our list of the best Amazon Fire HD 10 cases and grab some extra protection?