Best Amazon Fire HD 10 & 10 Plus cases 2022
While Amazon Fire Tablets aren't the most expensive tablets around, they aren't cheap either. So keep yours protected from potential damages with one of the best Fire HD 10 cases for both the latest 2021 release and previous generations. We love how easy the Fire HD 10 tablet makes it to look up recipes, watch your favorite shows, surf the internet, play games, or purchase items from Amazon. We've researched and determined which were the best Fire Tablet cases on the market. See which one fits your needs.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)
Moko Slim PU Leather Trifold Stand Cover for Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021)
MoKo Cases offer excellent protection for your tablet while also making it easier to use. The front cover can flip back and fold up to prop up your tablet to make watching your favorite shows hands-free. Not only will the case keep your tablet safe, but it also looks great in 7 vibrant colors.
Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 Tablet Cover
Amazon's first-party cases always look great and offer helpful features, including a cover that doubles as a tablet stand, microfiber lining inside the cover, and unique textures. Plus, the tablet is made from 23% post-consumer recycled plastics and 87% post-consumer recycled fabric.
Fintie Tuatara Rugged Fire HD 10 Case
If you need a case that will handle almost anything you can throw at it, you want the Fintie Tuatara case. It offers 360-degree protection with its built-in screen protector and durable dual-layer shell. There's also a kickstand, so you no longer have to hold the tablet up to watch your shows on an adventure.
Amazon Kid-Proof Case for Fire HD 10
Amazon's kid-proof cases have always been great for kids. With a comfortable foam rubber material and easy-to-hold edges, kids will have no trouble keeping ahold of the device. If they do happen to drop it, the tablet will be fine. The fold-out kickstand and speaker cutouts make screentime a breeze.
Auralto Tri-Fold Amazon Fire HD 10 Case 11th Gen 2021
If you want a case to keep your Fire HD 10 protected while also expressing your personality a bit at the same time, then you'll love the graffiti case from Auralto. With the protection and features you want from a folio-style case but with style to boot — this case gets it done.
Fintie Silicone Honey Comb Amazon Fire HD 10 Case 11th Gen 2021
Sometimes you just want a case that's easy to hold onto, and so you don't have to mess with a cover for the screen — that's where the Fintie silicone case comes in. The raised honeycomb pattern on the back and added texture to the edges make this case easy and comfortable to keep a hold of — all while ensuring your tablet is safe.
Fintie Bluetooth Keyboard Case For Amazon Fire HD 10 11th Gen 2021
For productivity and protection, the new Amazon Bluetooth keyboard case is the way to go. It will help save your tablet from bumps and scratches and help you get your tasks done. The detachable keyboard can last up to 400 hours per charge and goes into sleep mode if you forget to power it down, which means fewer trips to the power outlet.
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017 and 2019)
Moko Case for Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet
Give your Fire Tablet an elegant-looking, protective covering with this slim-fold design. The front cover doubles as a stand so you can watch YouTube videos, and Prime Video shows hands-free. There's even a hand strap inside so you can hold your tablet more securely. Choose from 35 different designs to pick the one that best matches your style.
Amazon Fire HD10 Tablet Case
This is one of the only cases on this list where the kickstand allows you to prop up your tablet vertically and horizontally. It's a very slim design made with a soft microfiber material that won't take up a lot of space in a bag or purse. Choose from several different fabric colors to pick the look you like best.
Poetic Slimfolio Composition Case for Amazon Fire HD 10
This case can really class up your Fire HD 10 tablet's look with its classic composition book pattern that brings back those days in school. There are also more contemporary color and pattern options to choose from if you're not down with that classic styling.
Maomi Kindle Fire HD 10 Kickstands Case 9th And 7th Gen
This inexpensive case offers big protection for a small price. Aside from protecting your tablet, it also has a kickstand so you can prop your tablet up when watching Netflix or playing games. It comes in eight colors, so you can get the protection for your Fire HD 10 tablet that best matches your style.
Dadanism Amazon Fire HD 10 case
This slim case from Dadanism offers a thin and elegant solution to help protect your favorite tablet. It might be thin, but this case still provides great protection against drops and everyday usage. The translucent case has all the cutouts and port access you'd expect, along with a flip cover to help prop up the display for watching your shows.
Fintie Tuatara Magic Ring Case for Amazon Fire HD 10
Your Fire tablet will avoid scratches, debris, and dents with this combination case and built-in screen protector, making it one of the most protective cases out there. The included ring works as both a handle and a kickstand, so you can easily transport your device, prop it up, or hold it without the risk of falling.
Fintie Silicone Fire HD 10 Case
This design is great for anyone who wants something slim and protective. The seven colorful options also make it a great choice for children. Though compact, the honeycomb design created by this silicone material provides plenty of protection against drops and bumps.
Amazon Kid-Proof Case for Fire HD 10 2021 11th Gen
If you're the kind of person that prefers to purchase official products, then you should consider this kid-proof case. It comes in three bright colors and is designed specifically for little kids to hold. Should it slip from your child's fingers, the lightweight material will protect it.
TPAAC Comic Book Case For Amazon Fire HD 10 7th and 9th Gen
These cases feature some of our favorite comic book characters like Captain American and Iron Man. Not only do these have that classic comic look, but it also allows you to prop up your tablet to the perfect viewing angle. The cases also have a magnetic closure to help keep the cover shut, and that also puts your tablet to sleep to save battery.
Fintie Kids Shock Proof Case for Fire HD 10 Tablet
Not only is this the best way to protect your young child's tablet, but the integrated kickstand/handle combo makes it so your child can easily use the tablet anywhere. With the included handle, this expensive device is less likely to fall from little hands. Choose from three colors to find the look you like best.
TSQ Fire HD 10 Tablet Case Full Body
If you need a case that's ultra-durable and gives you a secure grip on your tablet, this case from TSQ is the one. It has a strap on the back to slide your hand in, offering you a solid grasp while also the ability to rotate the table 360 degrees. You can also attach a shoulder strap for added portability as well as a pop-out stand when you're ready to set down for a break.
What's the best Amazon Fire HD 10 case?
We spent hours combing the internet for the best Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet cases. To determine which were best, we evaluated overall protection, price, the materials they were made of, and any additional conveniences each case offered. These are some of the best Android tablets that do so many different things. It only makes sense to keep them protected to last as long as possible.
Before making your decision, you'll want to figure out what your primary uses will be. If you'll mainly be watching shows or playing games, a kickstand is a must. If you are using it outside, you'll want something that provides extra protection against dust, debris, and the elements or comes with a built-in screen protector.
We highly recommend the Moko Folding Case since it provides a sturdy yet stylish covering that is sure to protect your tablet from scratches and dings. The cover doubles as a stand, so you don't have to prop it up, and there's even a hand strap so you can hold your tablet more securely if you'd like.
If you're looking for something that also protects the screen, we highly recommend the Fintie Tuatara Magic Ring Case. It's the only case we found that includes an integrated screen protector to shield your tablet from all sides. If that wasn't enough, it also features a handle and kickstand duo making it more versatile.
