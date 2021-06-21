The deal is great because it's 57% off the original $350 price for a total of $150. The JBL Xtreme 2 is really great for people who love to blast their music loud. Despite it's big size, it comes in some great colors, including black, blue, green, red, and camoflauge.

It's Amazon Prime Day , which means there are going to be a million deals everywhere for good Bluetooth waterproof speakers. And if that's what you want, you've come to the right page, because you might want to look into getting JBL's Xtreme 2 speaker.

There are a ton of Bluetooth speakers on the market, and a lof of them will be on sale this Prime Day. However, if sound and volume are important to you, than you'll want to check out the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker. It might be bigger than other speakers, but they last about 15 hours on a single charge thanks to its 10,000mAh battery. It takes 3.5 hours to charge to full, so make sure you top it off before going out.

It is a behemoth of a "portable" speaker at 18 inches long and 5.27 pounds, but JBL has included a carrying strap so you can carry it around. Take it to the pool or the beach — it doesn't matter because it's IPX7 water resistant, which means it can survive submersion in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

