It's Amazon Prime Day, which means there are going to be a million deals everywhere for good Bluetooth waterproof speakers. And if that's what you want, you've come to the right page, because you might want to look into getting JBL's Xtreme 2 speaker.

The deal is great because it's 57% off the original $350 price for a total of $150. The JBL Xtreme 2 is really great for people who love to blast their music loud. Despite it's big size, it comes in some great colors, including black, blue, green, red, and camoflauge.

Jbl Xtreme 2 Speaker

JBL Xtreme 2 waterproof speaker | 57% off at Amazon

The JBL Xtreme 2 features a 10,000mAh battery that will last 16 hours and takes only 3.5 hours to charge. It is waterproof and is great for summer pool parties.

There are a ton of Bluetooth speakers on the market, and a lof of them will be on sale this Prime Day. However, if sound and volume are important to you, than you'll want to check out the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker. It might be bigger than other speakers, but they last about 15 hours on a single charge thanks to its 10,000mAh battery. It takes 3.5 hours to charge to full, so make sure you top it off before going out.

It is a behemoth of a "portable" speaker at 18 inches long and 5.27 pounds, but JBL has included a carrying strap so you can carry it around. Take it to the pool or the beach — it doesn't matter because it's IPX7 water resistant, which means it can survive submersion in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

And if this speaker doesn't work, you can likely find a different device as part of the best Amazon device deals that are currently available.

