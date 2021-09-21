What you need to know
- Amazon has announced an event scheduled for September 28.
- The event will supposedly see the unveiling of a wide range of devices including new Echo speakers, Ring security cameras, and Eero routers.
- Alexa and other services from the retail giant might also get some updates.
Amazon's Echo devices and Alexa digital assistant are about to get some upgrades. The retail giant is set to hold an event on September 28, where it is expected to announce upgrades to some of the best Alexa speakers and new updates to its services.
As expected, Amazon's invitation lacks specific details. The announcement for the event, which has been posted on its website, only says it will "share news on our latest Amazon devices, features, and services."
That said, Amazon's hardware unveiling last year may provide some clues about what the upcoming event might hold for consumers. Of course, the company is expected to announce a plethora of new devices ranging from new Echo speakers to Eero routers and Ring security cameras. Amazon could also announce updates to its services including Alexa, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Luna and Amazon Music.
Amazon may also give some updates about the Ring Always Home Cam that debuted last year but has yet to hit the market. The camera is equipped with enclosed propellers and a privacy-guard dock, built to automatically fly through your home to check out specific locations.
During last year's proceedings, Amazon's Ring division virtually stole the show. In addition to the Ring drone, the company introduced the Ring Car Connect, which allows Tesla owners to remotely monitor the security cameras in their vehicles. This security device, like the Ring Always Home Cam, has yet to become available to consumers.
The virtual event scheduled for next week will be invite-only. This means there will be no public livestream, but we'll keep an eye out for any announcements from Amazon.
