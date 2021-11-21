Good things come in small packages. This stands very true with the cute little Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen). Children are immediately taken by the adorable tiger face painted on the Alexa device. If your little one is more of a panda lover, you can grab the Echo Dot Kids Edition with a panda bear on it instead.

The Echo Dot for kids comes with the well-loved Amazon interface that's incredibly easy to use. For your child's safety, this version comes with a very extensive set of parental controls. So you can rest assured that your kids can ask Alexa anything they like without anything inappropriate popping up.

Adding to its viability as the best Alexa speaker for kids, the Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen) can interpret misspoken phrases with ease. Toddlers who are just learning to speak or have a lisp won't face any trouble trying to communicate with this Alexa device.

Whether it's help with homework or some funky tunes, the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen) does it all. Enjoy grabbing one of these for your kids at almost half off this Black Friday.