You don't have to spend over $100 to find a dependable smartwatch. The Amazfit Bip is an affordable pick originally priced at $70 which does it all, from heart rate monitoring to receiving notifications from your phone, and right now it's on sale to save you even further. You'll score the Amazfit Bip for only $46.99 at Amazon thanks to a 33% discount there on the black model. This is a match for the lowest we have ever seen the smartwatch go, though it is mirroring a one-ay offer at Best Buy so we expect the discount won't hang around for long at Amazon either.

The budget-friendly Amazfit Bip smartwatch is the perfect option if you're trying to find a wearable without spending triple digits, and today's deal is probably one of the best early Black Friday smartwatch deals we're going to see. It's lightweight and features an always-on display with a battery that lasts up to 30 days on a single 2.5-hour charge.

This fitness tracker has a robust array of abilities, ranging from heart rate monitoring and built-in GPS all the way to tracking steps, calories, sleep quality, and workout effectiveness. It'll also keep you updated on incoming push notifications, phone calls, emails, and text messages. Your purchase also includes a one-year warranty. In our review of the Amazfit Bip, the smartwatch scored 4.5 out of 5 stars back in late 2018.

You might want to use your saved dollars shield your device from scratches using a screen protector and customize the look with a new band or two.