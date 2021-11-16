Samsung didn't give us a new Galaxy Note device in 2021, but that just means that you can get an incredible deal on the Note 20 Ultra from last year. The Note 20 Ultra is hands-down the best Android phones you can get if you are someone who wants to use a stylus and one of the best Android phone deals too. Though Samsung has brought S Pen functionality to more of its phones, like the Galaxy S 21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, none of them can match the Note 20 Ultra. Though the Note 20 Ultra was released in 2020, it's still a beast of a phone. It has one of the absolute best displays — even by 2021's standards. Its 6.9-inch AMOLED display provides rich, vibrant colors and deep blacks to make all of your images look fantastic. When you are interacting with your screen, everything will flow smoothly thanks to the 120Hz high-refresh-rate.

Powering the phone is the Snapdragon 865+ along with 12GB RAM. You'll have 128GB of internal storage, but as one of the few devices in recent history with a microSD slot, you can expand the storage up to 512GB more. Which you'll likely want to do to make sure you have space for all of the amazing photos you'll be taking on the excellent camera system. You'll have a triple camera setup on the back with a 108MP primary camera to go along with the 5x optical zoom lens and the ultra-wide camera. This means that the Note 20 Ultra can take some of the best photos of any phone, 2020 or 2021. It also can take 100x "Space Zoom" photos, so you can get a pic of that cute squirrel in the tree across the park without spooking it. Save $100 and get a free Chromebook when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

