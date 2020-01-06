It was just recently revealed that Samsung's latest Unpacked event is scheduled for February 11 this year. That makes it even earlier than last year's Unpacked, and in the meantime, you can expect plenty of leaks to come out leading up to the event.

Even before the Unpacked announcement date, we've still learned plenty about the new Galaxy S models through the grapevine. For starters, the name is still up in the air at this point. It is rumored that instead of going in numerical order, the Galaxy S series could jump from the S11 to S20. That hasn't been confirmed as of yet, but it is strongly believed that the name change is coming.

Along with the name change, we've also seen renders of what the new Galaxy S20 could look like. The biggest physical change in the renders is the huge rectangular camera bump on the back, and while the front looks similar to the Note 10 with a center hole punch in the display, it is slated to get a huge upgrade.