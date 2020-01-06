What you need to know
- According to a tweet from notable leaker Ice Universe, all three Galaxy S20 models will come with a 120Hz display this year.
- The Galaxy S20 will be Samsung's first phone to use a display with a high refresh rate.
- We'll get our first official look at the new Galaxy S series next month on February 11 during Samsung's Unpacked event.
It was just recently revealed that Samsung's latest Unpacked event is scheduled for February 11 this year. That makes it even earlier than last year's Unpacked, and in the meantime, you can expect plenty of leaks to come out leading up to the event.
Even before the Unpacked announcement date, we've still learned plenty about the new Galaxy S models through the grapevine. For starters, the name is still up in the air at this point. It is rumored that instead of going in numerical order, the Galaxy S series could jump from the S11 to S20. That hasn't been confirmed as of yet, but it is strongly believed that the name change is coming.
Along with the name change, we've also seen renders of what the new Galaxy S20 could look like. The biggest physical change in the renders is the huge rectangular camera bump on the back, and while the front looks similar to the Note 10 with a center hole punch in the display, it is slated to get a huge upgrade.
After seeing OnePlus and Google introduce 90Hz displays into its devices — making high refresh rates more of a standard feature — Samsung is now looking to surpass both of them with 120Hz displays with the S20. That would put the Galaxy S20 on par with gaming phones from Razer and ASUS, and do a lot for making phones with high refresh rate displays more mainstream.
To make things even better, according to a tweet from notable leaker Ice Universe, all three models of the Galaxy S20 will feature the 120Hz display.
That's fantastic news for anyone who loves a buttery smooth UI but may not be able to afford the more expensive "plus" models. While we're on the subject, Samsung is also expected to drop the "e" moniker this time around and release an "ultra" model. Meaning the lineup will look something like this Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HTC revenue has fallen a staggering 87% since 2017
HTC's revenue has been falling steadily since 2011, and 2019 was no exception with the company earning only $333 million. That's a huge 87% drop from the over $2 billion it earned in 2017.
Do you plan on upgrading from the Galaxy S10 to the S20?
Samsung is announcing the Galaxy S20 (or S11) on February 11. If you already have a Galaxy S10, do you plan on upgrading?
Here's everything we know about the LG G9!
LG consistently releases a new entry in its G-series as its first flagship of each year, and for 2020, we're expecting to get the LG G9. Whether you're interested in specs, price, or something in between, here's everything we know about the phone!
Out for a run? Check out these headphones
In the market for a new pair of headphones that can accompany you on all of your runs? These are our top picks.